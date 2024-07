Banana Republic is still good value for money and looks presentable in the office. If you can find stuff in your size, the clearance rack there has some bargains.



Cotton dockers/chinos might sound more comfortable but they wrinkle WAY more easily and need to be ironed regularly if you don't want to look like a slob. For low maintenance, you can't beat wool or wool blend or if you're on a budget, even polyester slacks. Polyester is a lot more comfortable and looks much better than it did 20 years ago. If you iron the shit out of those and put in good creases, you can easily get 30 wears or more (as long as you don't sweat too much or spill food on them) between cleanings and they'll still look creased and you won't look like Fred Flintstone.