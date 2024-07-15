Recommend me a racing game....

Forza Horizon 4 is pretty great, speaking as someone who isn't big into racing games and didn't like the autistic detail of Gran Turismo



I wasn't so keen on FH5 because the world seemed empty and the rewards system seemed way harsher (Maybe it has improved since I tried it). But FH4 was really rewarding, just pissing about doing events and constantly winning new and awesome cars. And if you can't be arsed tuning them to perfection or customizing you can just download other peoples setups/creations. It's a racing game optimized to be fun for the player and that is constantly showering you with content