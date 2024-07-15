Recommend me a racing game....

GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
52,596
Reaction score
92,443
...to play on XBox Series X, to play offline, and it runs at 60FPS/1440P.

Preferably not a Gran Turismo clone.
 
Forza Horizon 4 is pretty great, speaking as someone who isn't big into racing games and didn't like the autistic detail of Gran Turismo

I wasn't so keen on FH5 because the world seemed empty and the rewards system seemed way harsher (Maybe it has improved since I tried it). But FH4 was really rewarding, just pissing about doing events and constantly winning new and awesome cars. And if you can't be arsed tuning them to perfection or customizing you can just download other peoples setups/creations. It's a racing game optimized to be fun for the player and that is constantly showering you with content
 
Zer said:
Forza Horizon 4 is pretty great, speaking as someone who isn't big into racing games and didn't like the autistic detail of Gran Turismo

I wasn't so keen on FH5 because the world seemed empty and the rewards system seemed way harsher (Maybe it has improved since I tried it). But FH4 was really rewarding, just pissing about doing events and constantly winning new and awesome cars. And if you can't be arsed tuning them to perfection or customizing you can just download other peoples setups/creations. It's a racing game optimized to be fun for the player and that is constantly showering you with content
Click to expand...

Thank you, Zer for the great recommendation.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
Pretty sure FH4 is on sale too in the current Xbox sale before it's delisting later in the year
 
Did they ever remaster Midnight Club LA?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rhood
Is April 2024 the Worst Month ever for game releases?
Replies
18
Views
937
Zazen
Zazen

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,856
Messages
55,860,578
Members
174,969
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top