Recent fights/results/news from Kickboxers-MT fighters in Boxing

well my dear friends,its not a secret anymore that a lot of kickboxers are moving to boxing(or having active careers in both sports),it is happening a lot now,to be honest i never saw this much of former-recent good kickboxing names taking boxing carees in such a short period of time





The prupose of this thread is share the news of these Kickboxer(or former) are evolving on the sport and taçlking about his upcoming fights...Also will be bringing former MT fighters too.



Of course will be avoid to bring about guys like Klitschko, Povetkin,Algieri,Marco Huck,Briedis and many others because they were waaaaaaay more acheved on boxing than kickboxing that cant be legit comparable





As a fan of these 3 sports,it is cool to relate them and still following fighters in other "plataforms" and see how good they do on other sport.



So here we Start:



---------------------------------------------------------------------



Nieky Hozken: 12-0(9 KO-TKO):



-Benelux SMW champion

-Last Boxing figt on april 2017

-Ranked #35 current Super MW by boxrec





----------------------------------------------



Jomthong Chuwattana: 9-1(4 KO-TKO)



- Former OPBF Super FW champion



-Former top #10 ranked on Super FW by Boxrec



-Fought for WBA World Super FW title



- Return to the sport(almost improbable)







--------------------------------------------



Roberto Cocco: 20-15(8 KO-TKO)



-Last Fight 30 may



- Ranked #182 super MW by boxrec



---------------------------------------------



- César Cordoba: 11-2(9 KO-TKO)



- Last fight november 2016



-Ranked #166 current Cruiserweight by boxrec



-------------------------------------------



Alexander Ustinov: 34-1(25 KO-TKO)



-Upcoming fight Against Manuel Charr (on 25 november 2017)



-Former IBO intercontinental Champion, WBA intercontinental HW belt



-Currently ranked top 41 on Boxrec(his peak was being ranked top 15)



---------------------------------------



there is a lot more to update,i will do it later.