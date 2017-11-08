Recent fights/results/news from Kickboxers-MT fighters in Boxing

well my dear friends,its not a secret anymore that a lot of kickboxers are moving to boxing(or having active careers in both sports),it is happening a lot now,to be honest i never saw this much of former-recent good kickboxing names taking boxing carees in such a short period of time


The prupose of this thread is share the news of these Kickboxer(or former) are evolving on the sport and taçlking about his upcoming fights...Also will be bringing former MT fighters too.

Of course will be avoid to bring about guys like Klitschko, Povetkin,Algieri,Marco Huck,Briedis and many others because they were waaaaaaay more acheved on boxing than kickboxing that cant be legit comparable


As a fan of these 3 sports,it is cool to relate them and still following fighters in other "plataforms" and see how good they do on other sport.

So here we Start:

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Nieky Hozken: 12-0(9 KO-TKO):

-Benelux SMW champion
-Last Boxing figt on april 2017
-Ranked #35 current Super MW by boxrec


----------------------------------------------

Jomthong Chuwattana: 9-1(4 KO-TKO)

- Former OPBF Super FW champion

-Former top #10 ranked on Super FW by Boxrec

-Fought for WBA World Super FW title

- Return to the sport(almost improbable)



--------------------------------------------

Roberto Cocco: 20-15(8 KO-TKO)

-Last Fight 30 may

- Ranked #182 super MW by boxrec

---------------------------------------------

- César Cordoba: 11-2(9 KO-TKO)

- Last fight november 2016

-Ranked #166 current Cruiserweight by boxrec

-------------------------------------------

Alexander Ustinov: 34-1(25 KO-TKO)

-Upcoming fight Against Manuel Charr (on 25 november 2017)

-Former IBO intercontinental Champion, WBA intercontinental HW belt

-Currently ranked top 41 on Boxrec(his peak was being ranked top 15)

---------------------------------------

there is a lot more to update,i will do it later.
 
Enriko Gogokhia 6-0 (3 KO-TKO)
- Fought last month, fights TBA this month

-------------------------------------------

Tyrone Spong 10-0 (10 KO-TKO)
-WBC Latino Heavyweight Title
-101 ranked HW on boxrec


Anyways wouldn't call it a lot really. Few fighters that have changed their sport completely. Gogokhia and Spong are noteworthy losses for kickboxing. Any other recent ones with career left who've entirely moved to boxing?
 
I didn't know Spong was a Latino I guess fighting an overweight Mexican in Mexico paid off
 
Chad Sudgen: 7-1(3KO-TKO)

-Last Boxing fight on 03 november 2017

------------------------------------------------------

Alexei Papin: 8-0(7KO-TKO)

-Currently Ranked #35 Cruiserweight in the world by Boxrec

-Upcoming fight Against Ismayl Sillah (on 27 november 2017)



-------------------------------------------------------

Yoann Kongolo: 10-0 (7KO-TKO)

-Currently ranked #63 on Boxrec LHW division


-Last Boxing fight on 04 november 2017


- WBC international Silver LHW title


-European External European Union LHW Title
-------------------------------------------------------------

Nenad Pagonis:7-0(5KO-TKO)

- Ranked #129 Cruiserweight on Boxrec

-Last Fight on 28 october 2017



------------------------------------------------------

Albert Kraus: 7-0(5KO-TKO)

-Last Fight on 16 october 2017

----------------------------------------------------

Moises Baute: Debut on december 9 2017

--------------------------------------------------------

Kyotaro Fujimoto:18-1(10KO-TKO)

- Last Fight on 4 november 2017

- Currently Ranked #43 HW on Boxrec

- WBO Asia Pacific Champion



--------------------------------------

Ludovic Millet: 4-1(1KO)

-Last fight on May 13 2017




http://boxrec.com/en/watch/704721?returnUrl=/en/boxer/704721
http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/704721?print=y
 
Jarrel Miller 19-0-1(17KO-TKO)

- Next Fight on 11 November 2017 against Marianuz Watch


-Ranked #12 HW in the world by Boxrec

- WBO NABO champion

-WBA NABA champion

------------------------------------------


Knockout CP Freshmart: 16-0(7KO-TKO)

-WBA Minimumweight World Champion( 7 defenses)

-Ranked #1 Minimumweight in the World by Boxrec


-----------------------------------

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: 44-4-1(40KO-TKO)

-Next Fight on 28 Feabruary 2018 against Juan Estrada

- Ranked #1 Super Flyweight in the world by Boxrec.

- 2x WBC Super Flyweight Champion(3 defenses now)
 
Nick Friese - Half Dutch half Thai, trained kickboxing/MT under Ivan Hyppolite before going into soccer/football and then into boxing. I think he is 7-0.

Dillian Whyte. He fought Anthony Joshua not long ago. He got busted for PEDs though.

Sergey Lipinets - the only current 140 lbs champion(because Crawford just went up).

This thread might interest you @Queen B
 
SuperLuigi said:
Nick Friese - Half Dutch half Thai, trained kickboxing/MT under Ivan Hyppolite before going into soccer/football and then into boxing. I think he is 7-0.

Dillian Whyte. He fought Anthony Joshua not long ago. He got busted for PEDs though.

Sergey Lipinets - the only current 140 lbs champion(because Crawford just went up).

This thread might interest you @Queen B
Weird how Lipinets doesnt even check kicks

 
Wanheng Menayothin: 48-0(17KO-TKO)

- Ranked #2 Minimumweight in the world By boxrec

-Next Fight on 24 November 2017 against Tatsuya Fukuhara

- WBC Minimumweight World Champion(7 title defenses)

Waheng was Lumpinee champ at 105-108lbs Lumpinee champ

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amnant Ruenroeng

-Ranked #14 super flyweight in the world by Boxrec

-Next fight on 21 november 2017 against a chinese

-Former IBF Flyweight World champ (5 title defenses)


Ruenroeng was Raja champ

http://boxrec.com/media/index.php?title=Human:626314
 
SuperLuigi said:
Nick Friese - Half Dutch half Thai, trained kickboxing/MT under Ivan Hyppolite before going into soccer/football and then into boxing. I think he is 7-0.
Sittichai's sparring partner for boxing. I think that was one of the main reasons why Superbons boxing trainer left banchamek and went to sitsongpeenong. To help Nick out.

SuperLuigi said:
Dillian Whyte. He fought Anthony Joshua not long ago. He got busted for PEDs though.
Used to train with him when he did Muaythai years ago. And they're all on PED's at that weight class. The people who usually get caught is because their PED guy messed up.
 
Didnt Nick Friese just fight Nam Phan from the UFC
 
Does anyone know if Tewa Kiram from Thailand has any muaythai history? Asked this last week but no one got back to me. Currently 38 - 0 and might be fighting Lucas Matthysse next which would be his US debut. He looks decent although his competition hasn't been very good.

 
Queen B said:
Weird how Lipinets doesnt even check kicks

Lipinets actually comes from above the waist kickboxing. Most of the kickers in boxing are either above the waist or nak muays, we are seeing more K-1 style guys now though.
 
For me,Winning or losing his next KB fight against Nabiev(probably winning),he haves to take another boxing fight inside two months


Dude is pretty close on getting big on his division(witch is one of the less stacked on boxing,so it is not going to be too hard)

IF he gets a guy like Artur Abraham(who is really good) and beat him,what i didnt find impossible because Abraham visibly declined by a lot on the last 3 years,he can became a legit title contender on WBO
 
Gogokhia will be fighting on november 25 at an undercard of a big event thanks his big name Russian-Uckranian scene promoter Egis Klimas(the same of Sergei Kolalev,Oleksandr Usyk and Oleksandr Gvosdyk)

He will be fighting on Square Garden on the same card of Kolalev vs Sharbransky,Sulivan Barrera vs Felix Valera,Gamboa vs Sosa

dunno if his fight will be televise(i think it will),he will be facing Jose Antonio Abreu(decent dominican boxer,so a small step up on competition)



http://boxrec.com/en/watch/679709?returnUrl=/en/boxer/679709
http://boxrec.com/en/boxer/679709?print=y
 
Julius_Caesar said:
Does anyone know if Tewa Kiram from Thailand has any muaythai history? Asked this last week but no one got back to me. Currently 38 - 0 and might be fighting Lucas Matthysse next which would be his US debut. He looks decent although his competition hasn't been very good.

I dont think he has any muay thai experience kind of like other professional can crushers in
Thailand.

Saying his competition has not been good is generous, his competition is straight up garbage.
 
BTW, Veeraphol and Samson are scheduled to return at the ripe ages of 49 and 46 years old respectively.
Both are muay thai all time greats, known for their two-fight epic series.

First fight


Second fight


Veeraphol was the two-time bantamweight champion, who defended his title 14 times and
retired with a boxing record of 66-4-2.
He has been on a ballot for International Boxing Hall of Fame for a few years now, but
always ignored due to the fact that no one in the US cares about boxing scene in Asia.
Samson was the undefeated champion retiring with a boxing record of 43-0, but he only held
WBF, which no one recognizes apart from his Thai promoter.

They will fight under a full Thai rule on 27 December at 65 kg. The fight purse is 300,000 baht ($9,000) for each fighter. There is no side bet.

 
Jarrel Miller TKO´ed(broke his hand) Mariusz Wach(fought against Wladimir who defended his IBF,WBA,WBO IBO against him)


Miller Messed him up despite Mariusz contusion


Miller is now top #9 HW by boxrec and called out Joshua and Wilder.

With one more fight against a top 10 i think he will be able to get the fights he want
 
