Rebel Ridge on Netflix

Its really freaking good, I watched it yesterday, it was getting buzz all over the internet so I went in with relatively high expectations for a Netflix movie and it lived up to the hype, coulda been a theater release, not just a "dump to streaming" action thriller
Great slow burn storyline that took a couple twists and turns along the way and had some pretty good action sequences
The main guy is a good actor, i expect to him in some more bigger stuff soon
Its a shame to see what became of Roy, though, I thought he got rich after Pam cheated on him, guess his hot new wife prolly took everything and left him after he got bald and fat