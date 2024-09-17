Rebel Ridge on Netflix

Just finished it. Great movie if you guys havent seen it yet.

It's about a guy whose life savings stolen by cops

 
Its really freaking good, I watched it yesterday, it was getting buzz all over the internet so I went in with relatively high expectations for a Netflix movie and it lived up to the hype, coulda been a theater release, not just a "dump to streaming" action thriller

Great slow burn storyline that took a couple twists and turns along the way and had some pretty good action sequences

The main guy is a good actor, i expect to him in some more bigger stuff soon

Its a shame to see what became of Roy, though, I thought he got rich after Pam cheated on him, guess his hot new wife prolly took everything and left him after he got bald and fat
 
Definitely sucks to get a target on your back from a douchebag local cop.


Storytime:

Circa 2010. I am taking classes to wrap up finishing my bachelors degree in music (after dropping out to play for a living in .: 2000)

On my ride home a cop nearly hit me as he blew through a stop sign while HE was on a cellphone.

Fucking little napoleon syndrome cocksucker writes ME a ticket for driving on a cell phone (which got thrown out in court) and must have told his cocksucker cop buddies to target my car, so in the weeks that followed any time I saw a cop while driving in that town I get pulled over. Mind you I had not had a ticket in 15+ years at that time and the only time I have gotten a ticket in a 20 year span was while driving that car in that town.


I wound up having to sell that car.

I know not ALL cops are cocksuckers. But there are a few of them working overtime to pick up the slack for the rest.
_______________________________

I may not watch this film.
I feel like there is a decent chance it will piss me off.

Also, since it is a movie... i am sure the guy wins in the end which is not real-life. In real life the crooked cops would plant evidence and put the innocent man in prison and ruin his life, especially if he dared to stick up for himself or not thank them for fucking him in the ass.

(Also just a guess but I bet it plays on the currently saturated trope of "all white people are evil racists" which is getting tiring for me.)
 
jeff7b9 said:
(Also just a guess but I bet it plays on the currently saturated trope of "all white people are evil racists" which is getting tiring for me.)
Maybe watch the movie before you imagine false reasons to hate it, you may be shocked at how wrong you were
SHOCKED!!
 
It's a good movie.

Lots of people who've seen it say that the main actor would be a great cast for Green Latern.
 
