Rebecki vs Orolbai is why Shaolin is the best ref in the game right now

Notice when Orolbai was getting rocked and had a million strikes thrown his way that Shaolin didn't completely lose control like other refs yelling "DEFEND URSLEF!!! MOVEVE FIHTER!!! MOVE!!! DEFEND!! IMPROE POSITION!!"



He just kept his mouth shut and calmly observed the action. In doing so he's not amping himself up into making a bad call because he's all antsy due to his own yelling.



Herzog is a good ref, and people love him too. But he's terrible in any situation where people get rocked because he gets so fucking amped up with all his yelling that it causes him to make poor decisions.



This Shaolin guy on the other hand very rarely says anything mid fight to the fighters and just observes the action and lets it play out.



Goddard earlier on this card was yelling about Brunno's elbows about the back of the head (wasn't it top of the head anyways??)



and when Goddard did that, Brunno looked up to Goddard for half a second and stopped his actions and that's when he got mounted and then moments later choked out.