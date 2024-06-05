News Reason McGregor vs Chandler is Off Revealed [Sherdog Exclusive] [Cannot Wasteland]

Siver!

Siver!

www.irishmirror.ie

McGregor blasts Arthur Guinness and says he would "slap him around the pub"

McGregor claimed Guinness was "a spy for a foreign government hell bent on preventing the freedom of the nation of Ireland"
www.irishmirror.ie www.irishmirror.ie

Conor McGregor blasts Arthur Guinness and says he would 'slap foreign bootlicker around the pub'
Conor McGregor has bizarrely slammed Arthur Guinness in a series of posts on social media. The UFC star says he would "slap him around the pub" if the Guinness founder was still alive.
McGregor claimed Guinness, who died at the age of 77 in 1803, was "a spy for a foreign government hell bent on preventing the freedom of the nation of Ireland" and called him a "rat for a foreign entity" in a number of posts he shared on the Guinness Community Facebook page in an apparent attempt to promote his Forged Irish Stout.

---

So there you have it folks.

Conor McGregor has turned his attentions to the ghost of Arthur Guinness and has informed Dana White he will be fighting Arthur, only Arthur, and nobody but Arthur (who died in 1803).

Sorry Chandler, you're out, kid.
 
turns out dennis btfo conman in the rematch

: clever:
 
It twood be a battle fer thee ages
Mc on Mc violence

giphy.webp
 
Quality

<36>
 
I knew he was filthy demented little rat!
Screenshot_20210711-120151_YouTube.jpg
 
