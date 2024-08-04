Realistic knife defense that actually works - my new video.

KnifeDefenceIsrael said:





In the past I have already posted here a knife defense video. The thread:

Realistic knife defence against resistance. Combat sports based. My instructor saw a study of several hundred knife attacks, he said in not one of them did the attacker switch the knife to the other hand during the attack. Assume it could happen but probably not worth training for. In a karate school, the instructor used magic markers for knife defense. The...

The video was even shared by the Official page of the Russian Combat Sambo Federation.



In spite of that, there were problems with the techniques shown in the video which prevented me from implementing them against an equal opponent.

Mainly:

1) I found it hard to catch the knife holding arm of an equal opponent which goes 100%.

2) The old video focused on The Arm Bar and the Kimura. I came to the conclusion that against an equal opponent you rarely get these submissions fast enough.

As is also evident by real MMA fights.



The main idea which is shown in the new video tries to address these issues against a "neutral grip" stab.



Sorry to break the news to you, but this is mainly bs as you found with your last video. You will most likely get maimed or killed trying this. You have a small chance yes, but there's too many variables and uncertainties especially as you would almost certainly get cut anyway which would significantly change the dynamics depending how bad that was.You need to get yourself out of there against a knife. If there is really no other option, some kind of equalizer will help. Having a stick or baton of some form would significantly improve your chances.For unarmed, if I had no recourse I would try to either kick if there was range - stomp kick the knee or groin while covering the upper area. I have heard of some advocating a kick to the knife hand but this seems risky.If it was closer then I would try to cover or grab the knife arm while applying a disabling strike with the other, like a throat strike. All of this is said however somewhat speculatively and in no way as an idea that one should or can be likley to defend against a knife, and not to change the general advise to escape or get some type of equalizer yourself if you cannot get out of there for whatever reason.