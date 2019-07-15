  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Television REACHER TV Series (Season 2 Trailer, post #174; Returns Dec. 15, 2023)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,684
Reaction score
21,452
JACK REACHER TV Series from Scorpion Creator in the Works at Amazon

OsC0S2e.jpg


Amazon is developing a series based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child in what could lead to a potentially big franchise for the tech giant's Prime Video platform.

The streamer landed the rights after competitive bidding. The project is in development under a script-to-series deal, with Scorpion creator Nick Santora set to adapt the books — which have sold more than 100 million copies and been translated into 49 languages — about a military veteran who lives a nomadic life as a freelance investigator and problem-solver.

Amazon Studios will produce along with Skydance Television and Paramount Television. The three companies are also behind Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, another Amazon drama based on a best-selling series of novels.

Child's series has been adapted for two movies starring Tom Cruise, 2012's Jack Reacher and 2016's Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed the first film and was a producer on the sequel, is among the executive producers on the Amazon project.

Santora — who also is attached to two series for the shortform streamer Quibi — will serve as showrunner and exec produce with Child, Don Granger and McQuarrie. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross are also exec producers. Carolyn Harris is overseeing the project for Skydance.

The Jack Reacher project is the latest potential series based on a book series to land at Amazon. Prime Video's longest-running original show, Bosch, is based on Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, and Jack Ryan has been renewed for a third season well ahead of its (as yet unscheduled) season two premiere.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/live-feed/jack-reacher-tv-series-works-at-amazon-1224429
 
I like the books. Enjoyed the films.

Thought Cruise did well as Reacher, despite the obvious physical differences of course. Wonder who will play Reacher in the show
 
I kept thinking didn't they already do a TV show on this? It was actually Jack Ryan though not Jack Reacher.

cigano said:
I like the books. Enjoyed the films.

Thought Cruise did well as Reacher, despite the obvious physical differences of course. Wonder who will play Reacher in the show
Click to expand...

I liked the first movie a lot. Heard the second was trash but haven't checked it out myself yet.
 
Lead better be at least 6'3"... I wonder how Batista would fare in a serious role where he could work on really finding the character
 
First movie was awesome, second was garbage. McQuarrie being involved has my interest.

Should be interesting to see if the try to do the "woke" angle and make Reacher a black dude or something. Otherwise if its adapted properly its a big, alpha, white man outsmarting and beating up everybody, often minorities and then fucking a hot model. Its pure testosterone fueled fantasy. Just doesnt seem like theyd take that angle nowadays.
 
Need a adult man human sized jack reacher for this one
 
method115 said:
I kept thinking didn't they already do a TV show on this? It was actually Jack Ryan though not Jack Reacher.



I liked the first movie a lot. Heard the second was trash but haven't checked it out myself yet.
Click to expand...
Because Coby Smulders didn't show her titties?
 
I enjoyed the first movie (never saw the sequel) but having never read the books the size discrepancy never really bothered me. That said they could cast an actual non fun-size human this time.

looks like David Harbour is available
He'd need to hit the gym but he's a pretty big dude as it is.
 
This is a semi-old story from ten days ago, but for those like myself who are fans of Lee Child's 6'5" Jack Reacher book series, and were severely disappointed with the 5'7" Tom Cruise Jack Reacher movies, might find this interesting.

"The Jack Reacher franchise is alive and well… on the small screen. Amazon Studios announced today that it has greenlit a jack Reacher TV series, with Nick Santora (Scorpion, Prison Break) serving as executive producer and showrunner. The first season of the show will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, which finds Reacher going toe-to-toe with the Aryan Brotherhood."

That is a hell of a book, and possibly is the best of the seven Jack Reacher books I've read.

"Lee Child, the author behind the book series, is onboard as an executive producer. “It’s been great so far, but really, the fun starts here. By now I know these guys, and Reacher is in the perfect hands, believe me,” said Child."

That's a huge plus, depending on the extent of his involvement.

But I'm suspicious about his level of involvement because it seems like so many adaptations have brought on the original creators to be on the crew, to just be tokens for the fans to be onboard.

Lee Child has never said a single negative comment about either movie.

"Amazon Studios is producing the series alongside Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios, the TV arms of the studios that brought the Jack Reacher franchise to the big screen with Tom Cruise in the title role."

They say that as if its a good thing.

"So now the casting process begins. Who should take over the role of Jack Reacher on the small screen?"

Someone who is taller than 5'7".

Edit - Forgot to post the link.

https://www.bing.com/amp/s/collider.com/jack-reacher-amazon-series-details/?amp
 
Last edited:
Awesome news lets just hope they get a thicc tall jacked yoked beast for the lead.

I'm not for manlet shaming but they did reacher dirty in the movies
 
Tom Cruise was hilariously mis cast in the movies.

Hopefully they can get someone with the right intimidation factor
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,979
Messages
56,936,298
Members
175,464
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top