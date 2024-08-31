Raytheon will pay a $200 million fine for the unauthorized export of defense technology to China, Russia, Iran, and elsewhere, the State Department announced today.



The settlement will cover 750 violations of the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, according to State’s press release. It allows the company to put half of the fine toward “remedial compliance measures to strengthen RTX’s compliance program.”



The settlement “addresses RTX’s unauthorized exports of defense articles resulting from the failure to establish proper jurisdiction and classification; unauthorized exports of defense articles, including classified defense articles; unauthorized exports of defense articles by employees via hand-carry to proscribed destinations,” according to the statement.



Those destinations include China, Iran, Lebanon, and Russia, according to the department’s charging letter, which includes additional details about the settlement. The letter describes violations from August 2017 to September 2023.