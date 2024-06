JoeRowe said: It is on paper but I do find it intriguing. Feels like an old-school striker vs grappler between 2 relatively popular names. Click to expand...

What happens if Rosas somehow won vs Garbrandt though? He's not ready to make the surge up the top 15. He should get incrementally tougher challenges, not a rapid rise in opposition.UFC isn't putting him in a fight where he's likely to get brutally knocked out any time soon, he's 19. You start giving him ranked opponents too soon and that's what's going to happen.