Raul Rosas Jr brings me so many questions

Beyond the obvious one like "what's his potential and will he fight for gold?" He seems to have a strictly pace/grappling approach. Besides KOing some Joe Schmo gimme. From what I can tell he doesn't really have any signature wins and it's almost impossible to project his future



On that note, why would he handily lose to Christian Rodriguez. He seemed to gas or adrenaline dump. Will this be a reoccurring thing or was this a minor hiccup?



Why does he look the way he does? He looks like he's gotten his ass kicked his whole life. Large nose that's probably been broken over and over again, large permanent cauliflower ear. Always has the smirking/sneering face. Calling him ugly is just mean. I think he looks pretty peculiar. Dillon Danis said Virna Jandiroba looks like him. He looks and doesn't look like a young adult



How much of a kid is he? I think by now he's about 19 and leaving HS when he was on Contender Series. There's not much to draw from his personality and I haven't seen too many of his interviews but he's still a baby in my eyes but maybe too mature from his lifestyle. Still CHEEWEEWEE is one of the most annoying catchphrases I've ever heard and I don't know where it came from



Why has he been a lifetime fighter? Who are his parents? I'm sure he's been MMA training since early adolescence which is quite brutal. I can't believe he wants to be done at 25



Tldr: Lazy mma fan who won't research, rewatch fights, etc lol