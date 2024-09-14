Raul Rosas Jr brings me so many questions

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 9, 2008
Messages
6,634
Reaction score
4,993
Beyond the obvious one like "what's his potential and will he fight for gold?" He seems to have a strictly pace/grappling approach. Besides KOing some Joe Schmo gimme. From what I can tell he doesn't really have any signature wins and it's almost impossible to project his future

On that note, why would he handily lose to Christian Rodriguez. He seemed to gas or adrenaline dump. Will this be a reoccurring thing or was this a minor hiccup?

Why does he look the way he does? He looks like he's gotten his ass kicked his whole life. Large nose that's probably been broken over and over again, large permanent cauliflower ear. Always has the smirking/sneering face. Calling him ugly is just mean. I think he looks pretty peculiar. Dillon Danis said Virna Jandiroba looks like him. He looks and doesn't look like a young adult

How much of a kid is he? I think by now he's about 19 and leaving HS when he was on Contender Series. There's not much to draw from his personality and I haven't seen too many of his interviews but he's still a baby in my eyes but maybe too mature from his lifestyle. Still CHEEWEEWEE is one of the most annoying catchphrases I've ever heard and I don't know where it came from

Why has he been a lifetime fighter? Who are his parents? I'm sure he's been MMA training since early adolescence which is quite brutal. I can't believe he wants to be done at 25

Tldr: Lazy mma fan who won't research, rewatch fights, etc lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
Media Raul Rosas Jr. Talks Next Fight, Title Aspirations, Turcios Fight and Poverty Prior to Fighting.
Replies
12
Views
349
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
jeskola
Media Raul Rosas Jr. plans to retire at age 25
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Paolo Delutis
Paolo Delutis
BoxerMaurits
News Ricky Turcios was hospitalized 2 days before fight against Raul Rosas Jr. due to Staph
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,197
Messages
56,181,115
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top