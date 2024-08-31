News Rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage mid-performance

Rapper Fatman Scoop has passed away aged 53 after suffering a medical emergency on stage.

The artist, real name Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.

Screams rang out at his final show as the legendary hype man was seen struggling after he climbed onto a platform before disappearing from view, as medics raced to revive him.

His tour manager announced his passing on Saturday, saying he was 'lost for words.'

89128581-13799609-The_Be_Faithful_singer_53_was_seen_struggling_as_he_climbed_onto-a-9_1725114651223.jpg


Fatman Scoop DIES aged 53 after collapsing on stage mid-performance

Rapper Fatman Scoop - real name Isaac Freeman III - has passed away aged 53 after suffering a medical emergency on stage in Connecticut on Friday.
Terrible news. RIP.
 
So then they had to scoop the fat man up off the stage?
 
mc-gregor-conor.gif


(how does sherdog not have an animated emoji for the above?)
 
Didn’t expect this, he was actually my health coach
 
Nooooo - he was one of the best hype mans in history.

The into to Put Your Hands Up is guaranteed to get people going:

RIP Isaac Freeman
 
