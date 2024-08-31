TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 20,160
- Reaction score
- 19,820
Rapper Fatman Scoop has passed away aged 53 after suffering a medical emergency on stage.
The artist, real name Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.
Screams rang out at his final show as the legendary hype man was seen struggling after he climbed onto a platform before disappearing from view, as medics raced to revive him.
His tour manager announced his passing on Saturday, saying he was 'lost for words.'
Terrible news. RIP.
The artist, real name Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut, on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.
Screams rang out at his final show as the legendary hype man was seen struggling after he climbed onto a platform before disappearing from view, as medics raced to revive him.
His tour manager announced his passing on Saturday, saying he was 'lost for words.'
Fatman Scoop DIES aged 53 after collapsing on stage mid-performance
Rapper Fatman Scoop - real name Isaac Freeman III - has passed away aged 53 after suffering a medical emergency on stage in Connecticut on Friday.
www.dailymail.co.uk
Terrible news. RIP.