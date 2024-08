Fatman Scoop DIES aged 53 after collapsing on stage mid-performance Rapper Fatman Scoop - real name Isaac Freeman III - has passed away aged 53 after suffering a medical emergency on stage in Connecticut on Friday.

Rapper Fatman Scoop has passed away aged 53 after suffering a medical emergency on stage.The artist, real name Isaac Freeman III, collapsed on stage in Hamden Town Center Park, Connecticut , on Friday, and was rushed to hospital.Screams rang out at his final show as the legendary hype man was seen struggling after he climbed onto a platform before disappearing from view, as medics raced to revive him.His tour manager announced his passing on Saturday, saying he was 'lost for words.'Terrible news. RIP.