Rank these promos from least to greatest

Orton worst > Mr Anderson> Miz> Bad News > Shawn Best
imo
 
TheTribalQueef said:
I know and thank you for your participation. I was just letting you know in case you didn't know. <>- These are not just arrows they are also the greater than and less than symbols.
I clearly wrongly assumed the thread was about wrestling promos and not mathematics.
 
Jose Beehive said:
I clearly wrongly assumed the thread was about wrestling promos and not mathematics.
Your have to be 100 year old or something. When people say Jones > GSP ir has nothing to do with mathetics. People have been using these symbols on the internet for the last 20 something years... Maybe you're just low iq.
 
TheTribalQueef said:
Your have to be 100 year old or something. When people say Jones > GSP ir has nothing to do with mathetics. People have been using these symbols on the internet for the last 20 something years... Maybe you're just low iq.
But I pointed out Worst > X > Y > Best
I believe it was super clear what I meant, and odd that you asked specifically for

“Rank these promos from least to greatest”​

Why not just rank them ? You get the same information without having to be the Greater Than Police.

“The greater-than sign is a mathematical symbol that denotes an inequality between two values.”


“Your have to be 100 years old or something “
The Michaels promo is classic 90s.

Not really any actual angle,just talking about the match,and does exactly enough to make you wanna see it,and he looked like a superstar doing it.

Bad News was fuckin great,you can tell he totally incensed the crowd,and he comes off like a believable badass even if you didnt know he was a medalist in Judo.

The Miz promo was damned good. You can tell that was a shoot.

The Orton promo bored me. Not that he isnt good at cutting a promo,but this was some long ass exposition and I couldnt care less.

Im gonna say I liked Bad News the best. Playing off the hostile crowd. Beautiful.
 
