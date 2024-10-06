Rank the current Champs

Geniusss
For me:
1. Pereira: No doubt about it, 3 title defenses in 7 months, all finishes, there is no debate.
2. Islam: 3 title defenses so far.
3. Valentina: she just got the title back but prior to it she's had 7 title defenses.
4. Dricus: 1 title defense but he has beat the best of his division already.
5. Pantoja: 2 title defenses but nothing too impressive.
6. Weili: She got the title back and has 2 title defenses already but she stuggled a lot last time she was in the cage.
7. Belhal, Merab, Peña and Topuria just got the belt, they all have no title defenses yet
