'Rank Squatting' at LW

People spent fuckin ages going on about how the likes of Dustin, Justin and Olives were 'rank squatting' while likes of Fiziev, Benny and BSD were being held back from being allowed to challenge.



Like maybe those guys have all managed to stay top 5 for a long time because they are stone cold killers and the fact you get a bit bored seeing the same ppl fight doesen't mean they are 'rank squatting'?