'Rank Squatting' at LW

People spent fuckin ages going on about how the likes of Dustin, Justin and Olives were 'rank squatting' while likes of Fiziev, Benny and BSD were being held back from being allowed to challenge.

Like maybe those guys have all managed to stay top 5 for a long time because they are stone cold killers and the fact you get a bit bored seeing the same ppl fight doesen't mean they are 'rank squatting'?
 
Rank Squatting. Never heard that term. I had something else in mind when I read the title...


_85319913_poop_protest.jpg


giphy.gif
 
Turns out the old guard was just better all along

 
Here's the thing. Both BSD and Fiziev were doing good against both guys and lost the 2nd half of fight. It wasn't a blowout. Meanwhile top 5 guys have checkered records to each other. Both had good fights with top 5 guys and weren't the ones who most wanted to see against top 5 (gamrot and arman).
 
