Random thread of Povetkin sending people to the pits of hell

cuban23
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2012
- Messages
- 6,586
- Reaction score
- 716
Which one is your favorite?
If memory serves Whyte had dropped him twice. Keep in mind Povetkin was shot by then. His legs weren't there in the first place. Then out of nowhere he exploded with a perfectly set up uppercut and knocked Whyte dead. Povetkin didn't drop AJ but he was buzzed early in that fight. Several rounds later AJ smashed him by going to the body with the jab to set up his right hand upstairs.That KO of Whyte was great, I think Povetkin had just been put on his arse too.
He knocked AJ down early in their fight I think too, maybe broke his nose? Ended up being a great win for AJ to tough it out after being in trouble early.
If memory serves Whyte had dropped him twice. Keep in mind Povetkin was shot by then. His legs weren't there in the first place. Then out of nowhere he exploded with a perfectly set up uppercut and knocked Whyte dead. Povetkin didn't drop AJ but he was buzzed early in that fight. Several rounds later AJ smashed him by going to the body with the jab to set up his right hand upstairs.
How about the Cuban guy he KO'd Mike Perez?
Povetkin was easily my favorite HW of the last 10 years. That Duhaupas knockout ranks amongst the best knockouts I've ever seen. He threw two successive left hooks to the head and managed to generate power on the second which is very hard to do if you've ever tried doubling up. It had the perfect combination of athletic ability, skill, and viciousness.