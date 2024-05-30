Random thread of Povetkin sending people to the pits of hell

That KO of Whyte was great, I think Povetkin had just been put on his arse too.

He knocked AJ down early in their fight I think too, maybe broke his nose? Ended up being a great win for AJ to tough it out after being in trouble early.
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
That KO of Whyte was great, I think Povetkin had just been put on his arse too.

He knocked AJ down early in their fight I think too, maybe broke his nose? Ended up being a great win for AJ to tough it out after being in trouble early.
If memory serves Whyte had dropped him twice. Keep in mind Povetkin was shot by then. His legs weren't there in the first place. Then out of nowhere he exploded with a perfectly set up uppercut and knocked Whyte dead. Povetkin didn't drop AJ but he was buzzed early in that fight. Several rounds later AJ smashed him by going to the body with the jab to set up his right hand upstairs.
 
Povetkin was really good in his prime, just cursed by having to be in the same era as Wladi.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
If memory serves Whyte had dropped him twice. Keep in mind Povetkin was shot by then. His legs weren't there in the first place. Then out of nowhere he exploded with a perfectly set up uppercut and knocked Whyte dead. Povetkin didn't drop AJ but he was buzzed early in that fight. Several rounds later AJ smashed him by going to the body with the jab to set up his right hand upstairs.
Yes i remember that bit well, we were right in lockdown mode when that fight was on, that situation made it even more awesome to watch this fight!
 
Povetkin was easily my favorite HW of the last 10 years. That Duhaupas knockout ranks amongst the best knockouts I've ever seen. He threw two successive left hooks to the head and managed to generate power on the second which is very hard to do if you've ever tried doubling up. It had the perfect combination of athletic ability, skill, and viciousness.
 
He really loved fighting taller guys.

Perfect steps inside his opponents range and setting up the overhand right. Sometimes under the jab, sometimes throwing his own to the body to disguise it.

And then the balance to sometimes throw beautiful left hooks off that lead foot as well.

Anyone coming up against a taller opponent should be taking notes.
 
It's too bad he didn't get into the shape he was in later on, back when he was still in his physical prime. Obviously he probably used some assistance for that but it is what it is. Early Povetkin was always a bit pudgy and prone to gassing out.
 
cuban23 said:
Povetkin was easily my favorite HW of the last 10 years. That Duhaupas knockout ranks amongst the best knockouts I've ever seen. He threw two successive left hooks to the head and managed to generate power on the second which is very hard to do if you've ever tried doubling up. It had the perfect combination of athletic ability, skill, and viciousness.
The Duhaupas KO was as sad as they come. Alexandr pissed hot, Stiverne withdrew, Duhaupas literally took the fight on a 1-day notice, got in the ring in running shoes and got his chin dented. Yay, what an awesome display of skill.
 
