Random thread of Povetkin sending people to the pits of hell

TankAbbott4Eva said: That KO of Whyte was great, I think Povetkin had just been put on his arse too.



He knocked AJ down early in their fight I think too, maybe broke his nose? Ended up being a great win for AJ to tough it out after being in trouble early.

If memory serves Whyte had dropped him twice. Keep in mind Povetkin was shot by then. His legs weren't there in the first place. Then out of nowhere he exploded with a perfectly set up uppercut and knocked Whyte dead. Povetkin didn't drop AJ but he was buzzed early in that fight. Several rounds later AJ smashed him by going to the body with the jab to set up his right hand upstairs.