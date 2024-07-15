Ralf Schumacher is gay.

Former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher comes out as gay The former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has come out as gay, becoming the most high-profile driver in the sport’s history to do so

The former Formula One driver Ralf Schumacher has come out as gay, becoming the most high-profile driver in the sport’s history to do so. Schumacher, brother of the seven-time world champion Michael, made the announcement on social media.Schumacher made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday night with a picture of himself and his French business manager, Etienne, watching a sunset with their arms around one another. 'The most beautiful thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything.'Schumacher did not make any explicit statement but confirmation came from comments made by his friend, the German actress Carmen Geiss,on her post. “I want to tell you about a person who plays a very special role in my life. For many years I have known and love him infinitely,” she wrote. “Today he confessed his homosexuality. This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him. It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.”The 49-year-old German drove for Jordan, Williams and Toyota in 180 F1 races between 1997 and 2007, taking six wins and 27 podiums. Schumacher’s decision is significant, in that it demonstrates the extent to which motorsport is becoming more accepting and diverse, something F1 has made a concerted effort to improve in recent years.Only two other F1 drivers have come out as gay since the championship began in 1950. Mike Beuttler,who drove in F1 between 1971 and 1973 and Lella Lombardi,the Italian woman who entered 17 races between 1974 and 1976 and remains the only woman to have scored points in the championship. Lombardi identified as a lesbian and was in a long-term relationship.