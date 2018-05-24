RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

This thread is for all things RB6 related from questions to leaks and highlights.
 
I have no leaks or important information.

I am just here to say that R6S is the best fps since counter strike 1.6
 
I love laying my GU next to a frost trap and getting an instant kill
 
Fucking love this game. Thermite, Buck, Lesion, Smoke and Frost are my go-to's.
 
Just got it last weekend on sale. Can confirm that I still suck as of typing this.
 
OCGSC said:
Learn the mapa and some what the pick rates. Oh and do lots of t-hunt.
Meh t hunt does nothing for multiplayer IMO. It's all about knowing when you can peek and where people are
 
headkicktoleg said:
Meh t hunt does nothing for multiplayer IMO. It's all about knowing when you can peek and where people are
There's also certain operators that are utterly useless for certain game types.

Jagr as an example on hostage is a wasted character slot so to speak. I have a friend that solely plays Glaz which IMHO is a bottom tier operator to select. None of the gadgets or anything help anyone but you.
 
Gregolian said:
I liked glaz until I got blackbeard, but even with blackbeard I feel bad because I know all I can do is kill
 
Gregolian said:
With Alibi coming in Glaz is going to see lots of action.
 
So how the game? I remember in the release, the game was all about tactical " realism" but now all I see is invisible Koreans and Brazilians with crossbows . The heck?
 
It was bound to happen.
 
Really wish this game had a campaign.

The multiplayer gameplay looks awesome.
 
