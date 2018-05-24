RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

Fucking love this game. Thermite, Buck, Lesion, Smoke and Frost are my go-to's.
Just got it last weekend on sale. Can confirm that I still suck as of typing this.
Just got it last weekend on sale. Can confirm that I still suck as of typing this.
Meh t hunt does nothing for multiplayer IMO. It's all about knowing when you can peek and where people are
There's also certain operators that are utterly useless for certain game types.
There's also certain operators that are utterly useless for certain game types.
Jagr as an example on hostage is a wasted character slot so to speak. I have a friend that solely plays Glaz which IMHO is a bottom tier operator to select. None of the gadgets or anything help anyone but you.
With Alibi coming in Glaz is going to see lots of action.
Black Beard was a game changer.I liked glaz until I got blackbeard, but even with blackbeard I feel bad because I know all I can do is kill
Black beard has an added benefit. personally, for whatever reason I am always much more calm with semi auto guns
It was bound to happen.So how the game? I remember in the release, the game was all about tactical " realism" but now all I see is invisible Koreans and Brazilians with crossbows . The heck?