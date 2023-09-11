Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: The great rivalry

Nadal leads 20-8 on clay

While Djokovic and Nadal have cemented themselves as the two greatest players of all time, their rivalry often goes underappreciated by many people. The Nadal-Djokovic rivalry is one of the greatest in men's tennis history and has produced the highest level of tennis to date. No rivalry in the Open era has been as prolific.They first played in 2006 and currently Novak leads 30-29 with 2024 likely being Nadal's final year on the tour. No two men have faced each other more times in the Open era. Of their 59 matches, 28 were finals which is also a record.Some statistics that show just how competitive the rivalry has been:Their rivalry has been the pinnacle of tennis and they've produced some of the best matches in history, many of which were brutal battles of attrition.It's going to be a sad day when both have officially retired. Hopefully the two greatest of all-time have the chance to share the court once more before retirement.