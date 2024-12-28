Paul Bamba, late-blooming cruiserweight, dies at age 35 Paul Bamba, who rose from homelessness to the cusp of world title contention, has died at age 35, according to a joint statement from the Bamba family and his manager Ne-Yo.

“We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief,” the Ne-Yo and Bamba family statement concluded.Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, Bamba got his first taste of combat not in the boxing ring but in the military, serving two years in the Marine Corps, working as an infantry machine gunner with the 1st Battalion, 4th Marines on a tour of Iraq. Diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder after his time in the military, Bamba struggled with holding on to jobs and ended up homeless, sleeping on the 6 Train in New York City for more than a year.