Question for the married people

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
16,725
Reaction score
21,335
Screenshot_20240731-204315~2.png


AI Overview😅

In the United States, the average length of a first marriage that ends in divorce is about eight years. However, the average length of marriage can vary widely by country and state. For example, in Italy, the average couple stays married for 18 years, while in Qatar, marriages typically last less than five years. In the United States, Alaska has the shortest median duration for current marriage at 16.8 years, while West Virginia has the highest at 22.6 years.


So where you @ married sherbros & shergals
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,816
Messages
56,010,684
Members
175,031
Latest member
Ohio_Rizz

Share this page

Back
Top