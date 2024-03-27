Question for Conor Fans

BJJ4Tone

BJJ4Tone

Jan 9, 2012
2,096
4,564
If he never fights in the UFC again, after repeatedly promising that he's coming back, will it change the way you feel about him at all?
I know that wouldn't change anything he's already accomplished (which is a LOT), but I am just curious how much a fighter's word matters to you all, as fans.
Even though it was really disappointing for a lot of people to see Khabib retire so early, in his prime, I definitely respect him a lot for keeping his word and not unretiring like EVERY fucking boxer and MMA fighter seem to do these days.
Nothing is gonna change my feels about Conor. Not even him promising that he's gonna come back and breaking that promise.
 
Short answer, no, it wouldn't change nothing. Conor needs help and doesn't need to be fighting until he figures his shit out.

With that being said, I hope he fights anyway. I thoroughly enjoy way too much watching him get KO'ed.
 
No? Silly question. Why would someone be mad if a fighter planned on coming back but then realized they didn't have it anymore
 
The fucking clown literally said something like “all I want from my fans is their money”.

If anybody is still a “fan” of that guy. I sincerely doubt that they have an IQ over 71.
 
He said that? do you have that source by any chance?
 
If they still liked him after he attacked a bus and punched a senior citizen, etc. they’ll probably like him no matter what…
 
Conor possesses a wildness and a ruthlessness about him that has made many people fans.

And what’s wrong with wanting people for their money? I don’t need celebrities to care about him. I like ruthless people that know how to succeed. This is survival of the fittest. You should want other peoples resources, if you are positioned well enough to take it, you get admiration and fans.
 
