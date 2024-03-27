Question for Conor Fans

BJJ4Tone
If he never fights in the UFC again, after repeatedly promising that he's coming back, will it change the way you feel about him at all?
I know that wouldn't change anything he's already accomplished (which is a LOT), but I am just curious how much a fighter's word matters to you all, as fans.
Even though it was really disappointing for a lot of people to see Khabib retire so early, in his prime, I definitely respect him a lot for keeping his word and not unretiring like EVERY fucking boxer and MMA fighter seem to do these days.
