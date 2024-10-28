Question about Creationism and history

I hope this doesn't devolve into a shit show but I was just curious how believers of the Abrahamic creation story explain human history after Genesis?



The main contention against the bible is evolution but I always thought you don't even have to go back as far as dinos to start questioning it.

How did human history go from 2 people to how it is now within 5000-6000 years, or however old the earth is?



I'm wondering if Adam and Eve were the first humans, and I assume they started somewhere in the middle east, they must have looked like current day people from the middle east.

How did these two middle eastern people create all the people we have today who spread everywhere to the globe, some of whom are Indian, Scandinavian, Slavic, African, Asian, Aboriginal, Polynesian, Native American, and so forth?



And of course there are prehistoric tools that are dated to be way older than 6000 years. But around 6000 years ago, there were many bronze age civilizations popping up all over the planet. Did some of these people immediately invent boats after Adam and Eve birthed them and head to the Americas? Chinese people say their history is about 5000 years old. So did Chinese civilization just pop into existence around the same time as the events of the bible occurred? Did some descendants of Adam and Eve move to China, become Chinese looking somehow, and create a massive civilization? Or are other races of people not descendants of Adam and Eve?



I admit I'm totally ignorant of the events of the old testament. I went to sunday school as a kid but didn't really pay attention. I just remember the pastor talking about how evolution is fake and that the earth is 5000 years old, but not what happened between the Eden and the rest of human history.

I'm not trying to attack religious people, but genuinely curious how they explain this.