Question about Creationism and history

I hope this doesn't devolve into a shit show but I was just curious how believers of the Abrahamic creation story explain human history after Genesis?

The main contention against the bible is evolution but I always thought you don't even have to go back as far as dinos to start questioning it.
How did human history go from 2 people to how it is now within 5000-6000 years, or however old the earth is?

I'm wondering if Adam and Eve were the first humans, and I assume they started somewhere in the middle east, they must have looked like current day people from the middle east.
How did these two middle eastern people create all the people we have today who spread everywhere to the globe, some of whom are Indian, Scandinavian, Slavic, African, Asian, Aboriginal, Polynesian, Native American, and so forth?

And of course there are prehistoric tools that are dated to be way older than 6000 years. But around 6000 years ago, there were many bronze age civilizations popping up all over the planet. Did some of these people immediately invent boats after Adam and Eve birthed them and head to the Americas? Chinese people say their history is about 5000 years old. So did Chinese civilization just pop into existence around the same time as the events of the bible occurred? Did some descendants of Adam and Eve move to China, become Chinese looking somehow, and create a massive civilization? Or are other races of people not descendants of Adam and Eve?

I admit I'm totally ignorant of the events of the old testament. I went to sunday school as a kid but didn't really pay attention. I just remember the pastor talking about how evolution is fake and that the earth is 5000 years old, but not what happened between the Eden and the rest of human history.
I'm not trying to attack religious people, but genuinely curious how they explain this.
 
It's almost like 2000 years ago, when these "beliefs" evolved ( ;)), human knowledge couldn't help explain things that are relatively simple to explain now...........so human nature dictated we needed answers.


There is no logical reason to believe in those fairy stories outside of "faith", yet there is no way people who have faith can ever be convinced otherwise.


.........and it's impossible for a conversation like this not to devolve into a shit show.
 
Young earth creationist use the young earth 6,000 year timeline. I’ve lived my entire life in the Bible Belt and only met one young earth creationist. They like to say the dating methods are flawed from what I’ve seen.
 
Like the flat earthers the 6000 year creationists get a disproportinate amount of attention because they are the most entertaining to interact with and observe.
 
The Catholic Church actually has the most science compatible take on it. They do not have any official take on it other than you have to believe Adam and Eve were the first two humans. You can believe in evolution or special creation (that Genesis is literal) The Catholic church does not consider the book of Genesis to be a history like other some other books of the bible and thus generally not required to be believed literally.
 
Maybe now, when it's been proven to be ludicrous.

What about centuries ago?
 
People back then probably weren't aware that places like China or the Americas exist so they didn't take that into account for their creation story. But I am genuinely curious how modern religious people explain it.

This is an aside but as a kid, I grew up thinking the people in the bible were white/western european looking and that only people who look like that were created by god. So black people, asians, native americans, etc. weren't descendants of Adam and Eve and maybe inferior - yes it was racist as fuck but I was a child trying to make sense of the world so cut me some slack, and none of the adults really gave me a straight answer.
 
I don't think the planet is 6000 years old and that we are descendants of just two people. Doubt that.
 
.......as I say, there is absolutely no logical reason to believe anything about what the religious zealots say, no matter how they spin it.

1 person believes in fairies, he is crazy. 100, they are a cult. A million, they are a religion.
 
The point of my thread isn't to debate whether the earth is 6000 years old or not.
For the sake of the argument, let's say it is 6000 years old. But then how would you explain man-made tools and artifacts from all over the world that came out around the Adam and Eve were kicked out of Eden? And how would you explain different races of people?
 
I mean different races is a consequence of evolution, either way.
 
You ever notice when you start a new video game you don't start at the characters birth? But rather you start at a pre-determined point that was created by an outside source? And all the background already exists?
That's where the game begins but not where the game started. It started with ideas and developers and took time to create.

So perhaps if there were an all-powerful creator, that said creator may have started humans at a pre-determined point that took time to develop beforehand.

Just a thought.
 
The book "Ethiopian Bible in English Complete 88 Books: The Entire Text with Missing Deuterocanonical Apocrypha Enoch, Jubilees and The Lost Writings."
 
Not an avid reader, but does the bible specifically state 6000 years or is it a misreading?

In the writing, god created the universe and earth. It was desolate.

Then, at some point, humans were created. It was super cool with lighting and everything.

People who say six thousand years miss the possible gaps between time, which leads to 6k instead of a much longer amount of time.
 
