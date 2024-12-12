Question about Buffalo, NY and Chicago weather..

Of course you probably know, Buffalo, NY is known for getting terrrrible snowstorms in the wintertime..



Buffalo, NY gets an average of 68 inches of snow per year according to google.



(So, if Buffalo, NY were to get a snowstorm and have like 3 feet, 4 feet, or 5 feet of snow, that would be normal.. It happens all the time during winter in Buffalo..)



Chicago however gets an average of 37 inches of snow per year..



(The worrrrst snowstorms I’ve ever seen in the Chicagoland area, the Chicago suburbs got like 21 inches of snow in January 1999 and January 2011..)



(In the past like 4 years though, the most amount of snow thee Chicagoland area got in a single storm, was like 9 inches, I think?)



(I’ve lived my whole life in the relative Chicagoland area, fyi..)



Well anyways, as you probably already knew, Buffalo gets about twice as much snowfall than Chicago per year, and Buffalo gets wayyyy worst snowstorms than Chicago does..



(Buffalo is known for getting 7 feet of snow sometimes..)



The thing is though, Google says Buffalo gets an average of 40 inches of rain/precipitation per year, and Chicago gets an average of 37 inches of rainfall per year..



So my question is, why does Buffalo, NY get often-times more than twice as much snowfall than Chicago per year, and get wayyy worst snowstorms, but when it comes to rainfall, Chicago and Buffalo get relatively thee same amount of rainfall per year..?