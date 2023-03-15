Movies Quentin Tarantino's Final Film? The Movie Critic

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/m...sets-the-movie-critic-final-movie-1235351260/

"Logline details are being kept in a suitcase but sources describe the story as being set in late 1970s Los Angeles with a female lead at its center.

It is possible the story focuses on Pauline Kael, one of the most influential movie critics of all time. Kael, who died in 2001, was not just a critic but also an essayist and novelist. She was known for her pugnacious fights with editors as well as filmmakers. In the late 1970s, Kael had a very brief tenure working as a consultant for Paramount, a position she accepted at the behest of actor Warren Beatty. The timing of that Paramount job seems to coincide with the setting of the script — and the filmmaker is known to have a deep respect for Kael, making the odds of her being the subject of the film more likely."


Tarantino said his last movie would be epilogue-y, going underneath the epicness of OUATIH. This is going way underneath and I imagine many may feel disappointed, but as a film nerd, I'm excited.
 
If anyone's interested Tarantino did a podcast with Bret Easton Ellis (Author and also huge fan of Kael) where they talk about her (Timestamped a good bit)



Also check 1:13:36 for QT talking in 2015 about his feelings on his final movies
 
Starck said:
That's unfortunate, films about the film industry tend to get too self-indulging.
I love his self indulgence...OUATIH is as self indulgent as it get...lucky I love Tarantino's sensibility otherwise it wouldn't be my favorite movie.
 
Kind of disappointed, was really hoping he’d do a horror flick as his final project. His top-notch, quality dialogue would be interesting to see in a genre that generally lacks it.

Jackie Brown, Once Upon A Time and Death Proof didn’t hit the spot for me but Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, True Romance, Kill Bill, Inglorious Basterds, Django Unchained and Hateful Eight were all either excellent, a lot of fun, or both - so I’ll tune in to whatever he’s involved with.
 
Interesting. Might not sound like the most likely Tarantino film but I would bank on it being entertaining. Just wonder who he would cast as Kael.

It might be gimmicky as hell but I hope he brings back many people who worked with him prior for cameos or supporting roles. Pitt, Leo, Travolta, Thurman, Waltz, Grier, Roth, Madsen, Keitel, Buscemi, Sam, Kurt Russell, Goggins, Dern, etc.,get ‘em all back.
 
LOL, remember, we did this before, guys? His "final" film?

This won't be his final film. Q isn't someone who can live without creating. It's air for him. He can't quit it.
 
I hope you’re right but I have weird feeling he is going to adhere to this. He can still do a lot of creative stuff- novels, plays, etc. But I think the amount of time and effort it takes to go idea to screenplay to preproduction to filming to post has probably taken its toll on him over the years. Plus he’s got a family now.
 
He said he was going to focus on writing and doing a TV series. It wouldn't surprise me if he did more movies but I don't think he will.
 
There was an article out recently that said DiCaprio was attached, but I don't know how reliable it was.
 
a tv series sounds pretty interesting he can do long form pretty damn well as was evidenced by KB
a dip into a QT world for 10-12hours sounds awesome. plus no matter where he went he could probably call the shots and get his vision made.

I'm still intrigued by the old rumors that he would do something sci-fi like or star trekian
 
This is not surprising. He often talks about reading reviews of la critics in the 80s and 90s. They were very important to him and he remembers everything they wrote
 
Yeah people are speculating he's doing a gangster star trek tv series for 1 season only
 
I think the TV series might be Bounty Law, he mentioned years ago that he has written several episodes by that point already. It wouldn't be surprising if he expanded that to 8...could be Star Trek related though .

And I agree I would love to see a long form mini-series.
 
that's kind of been my dream for a long as time is cowboy Bebop with out the anime entrapments... a gritty futuristic setting with tech but the world's seem beat up


and realish characters like QT can bring vs a cartoon LOL
o am hoping he keeps expanding his settings
he has done
western
world War 2
post 90's crime noir
70's hollyweird

hope he keeps pushing that box
 
