Hart Break Kick 97
Pitbull Owner
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2020
- Messages
- 20,061
- Reaction score
- 42,184
Quentin Tarantino
Reservoir Dogs
Pulp Fiction
Jackie Brown
Kill Bill
Death Proof
Inglorious Basterds
Django Unchained
The Hateful 8
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
James Cameron
Piranha II: The Spawning
The Terminator
Aliens
The Abyss
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
True Lies
Titanic
Avatar
Avatar: The Way of Water
My pick: Tarantino
While I love Terminator and T2 a lot, having Piranha and the Avatar movies brings down his resume for me, even though I think it's visually stunning, it's just not for me.
Reservoir Dogs
Pulp Fiction
Jackie Brown
Kill Bill
Death Proof
Inglorious Basterds
Django Unchained
The Hateful 8
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
James Cameron
Piranha II: The Spawning
The Terminator
Aliens
The Abyss
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
True Lies
Titanic
Avatar
Avatar: The Way of Water
My pick: Tarantino
While I love Terminator and T2 a lot, having Piranha and the Avatar movies brings down his resume for me, even though I think it's visually stunning, it's just not for me.
Last edited: