Quentin Tarantino vs James Cameron

  • Tarantino

  • Cameron

Quentin Tarantino

73c3efbd42d6c2b605a21d2ac2873db8.jpg

Reservoir Dogs
Pulp Fiction
Jackie Brown
Kill Bill
Death Proof
Inglorious Basterds
Django Unchained
The Hateful 8
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood


James Cameron

MV5BMjA1NzU2ODAwNV5BMl5BanBnXkFtZTcwMjk5NTgwMw@@._V1_.jpg

Piranha II: The Spawning
The Terminator
Aliens
The Abyss
Terminator 2: Judgement Day
True Lies
Titanic
Avatar
Avatar: The Way of Water





My pick: Tarantino



While I love Terminator and T2 a lot, having Piranha and the Avatar movies brings down his resume for me, even though I think it's visually stunning, it's just not for me.
 
JC for me. Virtually nobody can go four for four against Cameron with T1, T2, Aliens and The Abyss. And that's not ocunting the highest grossing movies of all time in his favor. I don't hold Piranha 2 against him. He had to try to break into the studio to keep editing the movie.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Tarantino by an extremely wide margin.

Outside of Terminator, The Abyss, Aliens, and T2, I couldn't care less about Cameron's movies.
yeah but Cameron has directed only a few movies so that’s like 60 percent of his canon. Both those guys have pretty epic batting averages compared to a lot of filmmakers. No knock to legends like Scorsese and Spielberg of course. They’ve helmed far more movies so you’d expect there would be some lackluster films amidst the classics.

Tarantino particularly strikes me as someone who has delivered virtually every time out. The thing is, his stuff is not for everybody and I can see why others might disagree. But, for me, if his worst movie is Death Proof, it’s still got an awesome performance from Russell, a memorable sequence with great stunt work from Zoe Bell, and was part of an overall really fun cinematic experience from which it never should have been separated (Grindhouse).

I tend to have trouble even ranking his movies other than that one cause I think most of them are awesome. I tend to put the Kill Bill films near the bottom too and yet they are really entertaining.
 
My personal opinion is Cameron didn't land with Avatar at all. While it was as gorgeous and as grandiose as he had hoped, at the end it felt bloated and full of saccharin. Rewatch factor is about as low as it gets imho
 
SKYNET said:
My personal opinion is Cameron didn't land with Avatar at all. While it was as gorgeous and as grandiose as he had hoped, at the end it felt bloated and full of saccharin. Rewatch factor is about as low as it gets imho
Definitely low rewatchability but as a one-timer in-theater experience, it was a good ride.

I never had the urge to watch it again and wasn’t drawn to the sequel either, yet I thought the original was reasonably cool as a big screen, surround sound experience.

I think the guy does clearly have a pulse on what people want. His movies from 97 on were forecasted to be disastrous cause of the budgets and yet they were broadly appealing to the mass audience.
 
BisexualMMA said:
JC for me. Virtually nobody can go four for four against Cameron with T1, T2, Aliens and The Abyss. And that's not ocunting the highest grossing movies of all time in his favor. I don't hold Piranha 2 against him. He had to try to break into the studio to keep editing the movie.
I would take Coppola, Scorsese, Spielberg, Tarantino, and probably several more over Cameron's 4.
 
Tarantino! Always has great dialogue and off-beat interesting characters in his movies.
 
I will say though that I look forward more at this point to what Tarantino does next than Cameron.
 
