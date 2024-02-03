Sweater of AV said: Tarantino by an extremely wide margin.



Outside of Terminator, The Abyss, Aliens, and T2, I couldn't care less about Cameron's movies.

yeah but Cameron has directed only a few movies so that’s like 60 percent of his canon. Both those guys have pretty epic batting averages compared to a lot of filmmakers. No knock to legends like Scorsese and Spielberg of course. They’ve helmed far more movies so you’d expect there would be some lackluster films amidst the classics.Tarantino particularly strikes me as someone who has delivered virtually every time out. The thing is, his stuff is not for everybody and I can see why others might disagree. But, for me, if his worst movie is Death Proof, it’s still got an awesome performance from Russell, a memorable sequence with great stunt work from Zoe Bell, and was part of an overall really fun cinematic experience from which it never should have been separated (Grindhouse).I tend to have trouble even ranking his movies other than that one cause I think most of them are awesome. I tend to put the Kill Bill films near the bottom too and yet they are really entertaining.