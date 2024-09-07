Quemuel Ottoni appreciation thread

So you ever dive deep into fight finder and run across a guy like Quemuel Ottoni who beat Alex Pereira in his first mma bout?



You ever wonder what these guys must feel like watching the guy they beat go on to super stardom while they toil away in Jungle fighting compiling a decent 12 - 3 record but never making a real name for themselves or making the kind of money that would set them up for a better life.



He is only 31 but hasn't fought since in May of 22 and was on a 5 fight win streak. So what happens to guys like this, do they just age out and eventually stop chasing the dream?



How does the HR department evaluate a resume that says, I graduated high school then fought men in a cage in my underwear for 14 years and would now like to transition to middle management.



Do guys like this consider the hours grinding it out in the gym worth it when the UFC dream dies? Is having that one victory over a future UFC champion a life highlight or a bitter "what could've been pill"?



Do you have any favorite non-UFC, PFL or ONe lower level grinder type fighters you'd like to show some love, because this is the thread where we don't talk about the Connor's, Tito's or Rampage's of MMA, this is the thread where you can shout out the lower level fighters you might respect or root for or just have seen had a big win over a huge name but never made it to the big leagues.



Would also love sherdoggers who have fought in the low level shows to weigh in on it.



Or it could be an epic fail and off to the wastelands.........ya never know whatchagonnaget here once you send a thread off into the wilds of the real world.