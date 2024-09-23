Pwd 1184 badd bloood

lakersfan45
That's sardo! No mr, accent on the do!
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 22,821
- Reaction score
- 17,761
Vague tweeting and refusing to name names is extra corny.
Reddit did some detective work and apparently Nick Gage relapsed within the last few weeks and GCW's old merch guy announced a brand new death match promotion based out of Houston called SVN Wrestling a few days ago.
“Obviously Bobby Lashley’s a freak. I always tell Bobby, it’s like grabbing a piece of rock. You’re just like, ‘Are you ready, babe? [Mimes grabbing] My god, that’s steel.’ Literally just, alright, he’s not gonna move yet, I’ll wait for him if he wants to move [laughs]. Big E’s another one, I’ve never had him pick me up clean because it’s on me, but it’s also just the way he comes in with that, love that physical contact. Missed a lot of boys. I’m sorry, boys. We all pump the iron. Braun [Strowman], just his grip strength, we’ll be in the ring, and like, ‘God damn it, Dozer.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh, yeah? What was that punch you just gave me, man?’ [Laughs] It’s always a good time working with Big Daddy. I call him that in the match, too. ‘You ready, big daddy?’ He’s like, ‘Ah, don’t do that.’ Love you, Big Daddy. Breakker, dude, the first time I seen that kid, I was in Orlando, working on my hip stuff, and he’s just, he was explosive for 45 minutes straight. His CNS should have been fried. He was just [going]. Kid’s a stud.“
The plot thickens.Vague tweeting and refusing to name names is extra corny.
Reddit did some detective work and apparently Nick Gage relapsed within the last few weeks and GCW's old merch guy announced a brand new death match promotion based out of Houston called SVN Wrestling a few days ago.
Granted I don’t really watch GCW but what little I did it seemed kinda exploitive.
Is GCW mad they aren’t using Gage? Or does that guy genuinely care about Gage?