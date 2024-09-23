Pwd 1184 badd bloood

“Obviously Bobby Lashley’s a freak. I always tell Bobby, it’s like grabbing a piece of rock. You’re just like, ‘Are you ready, babe? [Mimes grabbing] My god, that’s steel.’ Literally just, alright, he’s not gonna move yet, I’ll wait for him if he wants to move [laughs]. Big E’s another one, I’ve never had him pick me up clean because it’s on me, but it’s also just the way he comes in with that, love that physical contact. Missed a lot of boys. I’m sorry, boys. We all pump the iron. Braun [Strowman], just his grip strength, we’ll be in the ring, and like, ‘God damn it, Dozer.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh, yeah? What was that punch you just gave me, man?’ [Laughs] It’s always a good time working with Big Daddy. I call him that in the match, too. ‘You ready, big daddy?’ He’s like, ‘Ah, don’t do that.’ Love you, Big Daddy. Breakker, dude, the first time I seen that kid, I was in Orlando, working on my hip stuff, and he’s just, he was explosive for 45 minutes straight. His CNS should have been fried. He was just [going]. Kid’s a stud.“