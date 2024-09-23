Pwd 1184 badd bloood

Vague tweeting and refusing to name names is extra corny.

Reddit did some detective work and apparently Nick Gage relapsed within the last few weeks and GCW's old merch guy announced a brand new death match promotion based out of Houston called SVN Wrestling a few days ago.
 
Granted I don’t really watch GCW but what little I did it seemed kinda exploitive.

Is GCW mad they aren’t using Gage? Or does that guy genuinely care about Gage?
 
@Stargazer Rex and @RollSonnenRoll since you guys are all about that strength. Here is big Otis talking about the strongest guys in the E

Otis Names Big E, Braun Strowman, Bron Breakker Among Strongest In WWE, Calls Braun 'Big Daddy'

Otis talks strength in WWE.
Obviously Bobby Lashley’s a freak. I always tell Bobby, it’s like grabbing a piece of rock. You’re just like, ‘Are you ready, babe? [Mimes grabbing] My god, that’s steel.’ Literally just, alright, he’s not gonna move yet, I’ll wait for him if he wants to move [laughs]. Big E’s another one, I’ve never had him pick me up clean because it’s on me, but it’s also just the way he comes in with that, love that physical contact. Missed a lot of boys. I’m sorry, boys. We all pump the iron. Braun [Strowman], just his grip strength, we’ll be in the ring, and like, ‘God damn it, Dozer.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh, yeah? What was that punch you just gave me, man?’ [Laughs] It’s always a good time working with Big Daddy. I call him that in the match, too. ‘You ready, big daddy?’ He’s like, ‘Ah, don’t do that.’ Love you, Big Daddy. Breakker, dude, the first time I seen that kid, I was in Orlando, working on my hip stuff, and he’s just, he was explosive for 45 minutes straight. His CNS should have been fried. He was just [going]. Kid’s a stud.
The plot thickens.
 
The Clinch said:
Granted I don’t really watch GCW but what little I did it seemed kinda exploitive.

Is GCW mad they aren’t using Gage? Or does that guy genuinely care about Gage?
Lauderdale supposedly actually cares about Gage, A few years back on one of them Gage documentaries they mentioned that Gage is the only contracted wrestler to GCW supposedly to keep him paid and out of trouble and to keep him from working mudshows for drug money.

Apparently Gage relapsed a few weeks ago and is in rehab and it appears Lauderdale is pissed another promoter is trying to lure Gage out of rehab with the promise of drugs and money. Some people on Reddit are speculating it's GCW's old merch guy that left GCW and started his own deathmatch promotion.
 
