PWD 1174: Bloodline loolz.

Pliny Pete said:



Its a nationwide sale so you may wanna click this link and see if your concert is available



Summer's Live - 4 Tickets For $80 Summer's Live, 4 Tickets for $80 - Find summer 4 pack ticket offers for $80 for events at venues near you during Live Nation's Summer's Live 2024.

They also got an $80 4-pack for that Megadeth and Mudvayne concert that





They got a Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top double bill available, I may pull the trigger on that @My Spot Ticketmaster just put a huge discount sale out because Summer concert sales are lagging, 4 tickets for 80 bucks, Limp Bizkit out here is part of the sale but its only for tickets in the pit so I cant pull the trigger on itIts a nationwide sale so you may wanna click this link and see if your concert is availableThey also got an $80 4-pack for that Megadeth and Mudvayne concert that @Based God and @RollSonnenRoll was talking aboutThey got a Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top double bill available, I may pull the trigger on that Click to expand...

I saw ZZ in 2006. Most basic setup I’ve ever seen. No pizzazz, no flair, just 3 dudes on a stage playing music. It took them about an hour to get warmed up but when they got in the groove and rattled off all the big hits you could see the 3 of them really come to life. They were awesome