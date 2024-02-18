PWD 1150: The Road to Perth

RollSonnenRoll

RollSonnenRoll

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 3, 2012
Messages
57,061
Reaction score
82,313

1706475163480-png.1026545


Rules.
1. Finish the story
2. Rehire Mandy
3. #PushTonyD

Mascots
lucy-pinder-v0-pjb6ne3mv8ic1.jpeg


vjmtmvyqi5gc1.gif


avatar.jpg


nbw5fs5xuxic1.gif


Theme


Please and thank you @Oku @Kowboy On Sherdog @D.R.H. @PRIDEWASBETTER
 
I hope Starboy Charlie gets merked!
Plus Jacob Fatu, Alpha Zo and Ref Gil, i am excited for this one!

GGqFHptbwAA6O7E
 
Young Titus Alexander isnt on the program but i think he's working the show also, maybe hes the mystery opponent
 
Jazmin Allure is quite the little hottie, I look forward to seeing her also
 
Karizma works for my local beloved Lucha Libre promotion, i always be drunkenly cat calling her and howling while all the rest of those neckbeards be sitting there silently watching her growth as a performer and tweeting respect all women
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1137: December 1st!
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
22K
Stargazer Rex
Stargazer Rex
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1139: T-minus 11 Days!
50 51 52
Replies
1K
Views
21K
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1138: A Date That Will Live in Infamy
51 52 53
Replies
1K
Views
24K
Batjester
Batjester
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1149: NikkitaXT
49 50 51
Replies
1K
Views
10K
Pliny Pete
Pliny Pete
RollSonnenRoll
  • Locked
Locked PWD 1140: Sh**ter Was Full!
52 53 54
Replies
1K
Views
24K
RollSonnenRoll
RollSonnenRoll

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,869
Messages
55,108,145
Members
174,611
Latest member
MaximoChan

Share this page

Back
Top