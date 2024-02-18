PWD 1150: The Road to Perth

RollSonnenRoll
Rules.
1. Finish the story
2. Rehire Mandy
3. #PushTonyD
Mascots
Theme
Please and thank you @Oku @Kowboy On Sherdog @D.R.H. @PRIDEWASBETTER
Queen Aminata?! The PWD's latest favorite!I hope Starboy Charlie gets merked!
Plus Jacob Fatu, Alpha Zo and Ref Gil, i am excited for this one!
Taking a dump.Los suavecitos are on the card, where's @moonwolf at?
She's looking goodJazmin Allure is quite the little hottie, I look forward to seeing her also