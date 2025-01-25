  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Putin: "Ukraine crisis could've been adverted if Trump won in 2020"

Trump has long claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have happened under his watch, but Friday marked the first time Putin suggested the same thing – while also repeating Trump’s false claim that the 2020 US election was “stolen.”

“I can’t help but agree with (Trump) that if his victory had not been stolen in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022,” Putin told a Russian TV channel, presumably referring to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine which he himself had ordered in February 2022.

Well folks, here it is, the guy who would bring us WW3 according to the derranged libs.
Peace through strenght, nuff' said.
 
Interestingly HOW?

Ofc Trump might had told that Ukr never be in NATO and please not to dream. I think for Ukr it might had been even better cos with such friends no one needs enemy in reality....and lesser dreams.

We, if are not idiots, also Putin, had knew thar Ukr had 0 chance even if russia didn't had invaded.
West doesn't trust Ukr, always had threw them under bus, always loved russia and Ukr should in open text told that west are not their friends ....never will be etc....


Real reason for invasion was to pressure Ukr to recognize annexed territories as part of russia.

I think for Ukr this might be better to know that west is the same level " friend " for them as Putin, not more. West loves putin.
If friend is yelling too much, then ofc something might be supplied.
Russia is like their friend to get too drunk in pub.
 
Rational Poster said:
If you believe anything Putin says you're a fucking retard.
Fair enough, but could you come up with an explanation why he would lie? Ok, the stolen election part was to discredit the american system, but why admit he invaded because of a weak president?
 
This is the guy who backed Biden in the election right?
 
How about Putin put his money where his mouth is and end the war right now ?
 
