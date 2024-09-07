Psychology-related poll ("aggression tester")

I am mainly interested in surveying people involved with higher-risk careers and pursuits, such as military, LEO, combat and contact sports, etc

The question is standard and specific, and pretty good at gauging latent aggression, body confidence, etc, all by itself:

"Destroying stuff is fun"

Please pick one of the following as an answer to this question:

A) Highly agree

B) Somewhat agree

C) Mildly disagree

D) Strongly disagree
 
A

Due to my career, I am at a higher risk of sitting in my chair for too long.
 
First welcome to Sherdog. So this is your first post, interesting.

I suggest you might as well buy a Platinum Membership. It's worth it if you like doing polls.

Btw, I pick D.
 
A.

Let's the stress out and sometimes it feels good to be bad.
 
Tone C said:
Fuck off, coming in here asking questions without even the good grace to have contributed previously to the forum . Fuck you and fuck the horse you rode in on.
Click to expand...
Well you successfully destroyed TS... That WAS fun.

So I guess I pick A)
 
Yo tho fam wut stuff fam inanimate object ppls ambitions relationships.....like any noun count broski 🤔 so wha' if a gyal well into mashin' up relationships but she nah into slammin' doors or roughin' up di pups 🚫🗞️💥🐕 Dat kinda gyal just a skettel mi yute nah aggressive she might bless yuh her moms and di whole block with dem lips but still she sweet when di sun set ahlie 💋💄👄

But ayo to answer ur question I nah aboot dat drama only big man moves ova here I'm choosin' D.
 
