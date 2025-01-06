PS5 controller drift

Welp, this is making gaming impossible. The left analog stick drifts to the right and even the sony ps5 replacement controller is dead in arrival.



Looked this up and see millions are affected. Did all the fixes on youtube, but willing to try more.



Never thought this would be an option, but ps5 controllers are expensive. If I'm paying that much, I'm expecting quality, but so many have this issue. Makes me wonder if 3rd party controllers are actually the right idea. Dont know if they actually are an improvement, but since they're cheaper (I think), perhaps they're the solution.



Anyone have experience with this? Fixes and purchase recommendations are welcomed!