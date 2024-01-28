PS4 to PS5 in 2024

The girl that wants to be the Mrs got me a PS5 for Xmas after I've developed a downloaded or disc ps4 library. The ps4 I got is the base with the disc drive and I believe the ps5 is the base with the disc drive. So...ps4 discs cant play on ps5.



Back when ps5 was first out and months after, I didnt see any games that drove me to go out there and get a ps5. In fact, most of their games are on the ps4 and I hardly can tell a difference in youtube vids. Maybe I would while playing? I know load times are much faster, so bloodsouls games will be less frustrating.



Dead space remaster and Lies of P are my only ps5 games.



What about my downloaded ps4 games? How will they run on the ps4? Is there any benefit to getting their ps5 clones? I imagine their cheaper now.



Of these games, which would/should I get for ps5 and which should I just transfer over?





Red dead 2

GOW 1 & 2 (these are on disc but I'd still love to know)

Dark souls 3

Bloodborne

Days Gone