PS4 to PS5 in 2024

TrueBias

TrueBias

The girl that wants to be the Mrs got me a PS5 for Xmas after I've developed a downloaded or disc ps4 library. The ps4 I got is the base with the disc drive and I believe the ps5 is the base with the disc drive. So...ps4 discs cant play on ps5.

Back when ps5 was first out and months after, I didnt see any games that drove me to go out there and get a ps5. In fact, most of their games are on the ps4 and I hardly can tell a difference in youtube vids. Maybe I would while playing? I know load times are much faster, so bloodsouls games will be less frustrating.

Dead space remaster and Lies of P are my only ps5 games.

What about my downloaded ps4 games? How will they run on the ps4? Is there any benefit to getting their ps5 clones? I imagine their cheaper now.

Of these games, which would/should I get for ps5 and which should I just transfer over?


Red dead 2
GOW 1 & 2 (these are on disc but I'd still love to know)
Dark souls 3
Bloodborne
Days Gone
 
99 % of PS4 games run fine on the PS5 whether it's disk or digital
 
Like rikwebb said, they should run fine on PS5. I wouldn't buy anything again that you already own on PS4.
 
rikwebb said:
99 % of PS4 games run fine on the PS5 whether it's disk or digital
Ps4 disks can run on a ps5?

I know the games (that work) will run fine, I'm wondering if there is any reason to buy their ps5 versions?
 
TrueBias said:
Ps4 disks can run on a ps5?

I know the games (that work) will run fine, I'm wondering if there is any reason to buy their ps5 versions?
Yeah as they are both Blu rays, they just can't read PS3 or earlier, and CD's

If your list do you mean the new GOW games? Only Ragnarok has a PS5 version the other games in your lists don't have PS5 ports
 
rikwebb said:
Yeah as they are both Blu rays, they just can't read PS3 or earlier, and CD's

If your list do you mean the new GOW games? Only Ragnarok has a PS5 version the other games in your lists don't have PS5 ports
Oh, son of a bitch, that's great news.

Elden Ring, Ragnarok....any real difference between these 2 games on the systems?

I've seen some vid comparisons and they're zooming into shit where I'm like...ok, yeah, but is this really a reason to fork over $500? Buuuut, I'm watching in a youtube vid, so maybe I would notice.
 
TrueBias said:
Oh, son of a bitch, that's great news.

Elden Ring, Ragnarok....any real difference between these 2 games on the systems?

I've seen some vid comparisons and they're zooming into shit where I'm like...ok, yeah, but is this really a reason to fork over $500? Buuuut, I'm watching in a youtube vid, so maybe I would notice.
I only played the PS5 version of Ragnarok but it's a really great port. (Pretty sure it's a paid upgrade of $10 for the PS5 version from the PS4)

I'm currently playing Elden Ring funnily enough, it's best to play the PS4 version on PS5, been that way pretty much since the game came out. That's what I'm doing
 
rikwebb said:
I only played the PS5 version of Ragnarok but it's a really great port. (Pretty sure it's a paid upgrade of $10 for the PS5 version from the PS4)

I'm currently playing Elden Ring funnily enough, it's best to play the PS4 version on PS5, been that way pretty much since the game came out. That's what I'm doing
To me it wasn’t worth it, the visual downgrade was too much for me. I found the fps drops to be less problematic than the graphics but of course it’s just an opinion
 
All of your PS4 games (disc or digital) will work on your PS5. Some of your digital games will upgrade to PS5 versions and some have a paid upgrade option. The difference is usually just higher frame rate and resolution.

A LOT of PS4 games have been remastered on PS5 just to re-sell them and increase the framerate/resolution. Something like Raganok is 1080p/30fps on PS4 and is 4K/30fps and dynamic resolution 60fps on PS5.

If you have the choice between PS4/PS5 versions, always go PS5. Other than that, probably no reason to upgrade your existing games unless you plan on replaying them again and want the added benefits.
 
A huge bonus playing any PS4 games from your backlog on the PS5 is the load times. PS5 loads WAY faster than even the PS4 Pro. I was blown away how fast even PS5 games like Demon Souls loaded, not to mention how beautiful the game was.
 
Hack your PS5 so you can play Bloodborne at 60 FPS.

<{JustBleed}>
 
rikwebb said:
Yeah as they are both Blu rays, they just can't read PS3 or earlier, and CD's

If your list do you mean the new GOW games? Only Ragnarok has a PS5 version the other games in your lists don't have PS5 ports
Aren't PS3's blu rays tho?
 
Dinkin_Flicka said:
A huge bonus playing any PS4 games from your backlog on the PS5 is the load times. PS5 loads WAY faster than even the PS4 Pro. I was blown away how fast even PS5 games like Demon Souls loaded, not to mention how beautiful the game was.
There isnt that much difference in the loading times playing PS4 on PS5, the PS5 puts its self into either PS4 or PS4 Pro mode so nothing breaks upon loading just in case. There's 3 profiles on the PS5 for games

ps5_specs_25.jpg


Unless the game makes use of Boost mode like Gow 2018 and the PS4 version of The Last of Us.
 
