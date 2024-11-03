Proposal: Ban All Holloway Style Calls For A Brawl ESPECIALLY If You’re Losing.

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
First off congrats to Moreno a really good performance on his end.
Secondly ffs we need a ban on a Max style point at the ground from now on.
You aren’t him!
First Izzy points at the ground then gets finished now Albazi calls for one like that fight was at all competitive.
Drunk thread over.
