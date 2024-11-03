Proposal: Ban All Holloway Style Calls For A Brawl ESPECIALLY If You’re Losing.

markantony20

markantony20

Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
Joined
May 10, 2022
Messages
4,414
Reaction score
8,502
First off congrats to Moreno a really good performance on his end.

Secondly ffs we need a ban on a Max style point at the ground from now on.

You aren’t him!

First Izzy points at the ground then gets finished now Albazi calls for one like that fight was at all competitive.

Drunk thread over.
 
I don't mind pointing to the ground and calling for a brawl when you are losing.

I do mind pointing to the ground and calling for a brawl then immediately backing up repeatedly as you get pieced the fuck up like Albazi just did.
 
Holloway popularized it, but I believe he was far from the first to draw the imaginary line in the sand and beckoned the other fighter to come brawl with him

tritestill said:
Israel said he was pointing to the ground to let DDP know he slipped
Click to expand...
Yeah, I don't know how that wasn't clear to people even in the moment. Pretty obvious imo
 
Albazi should of pointed at his corner to throw in the towel
 
markantony20 said:
First off congrats to Moreno a really good performance on his end.

Secondly ffs we need a ban on a Max style point at the ground from now on.

You aren’t him!

First Izzy points at the ground then gets finished now Albazi calls for one like that fight was at all competitive.

Drunk thread over.
Click to expand...
I took it more like an admission of him not being able to match Moreno skill for skill ... 'hey give me a chance here bro'
 
markantony20 said:
First off congrats to Moreno a really good performance on his end.

Secondly ffs we need a ban on a Max style point at the ground from now on.

You aren’t him!

First Izzy points at the ground then gets finished now Albazi calls for one like that fight was at all competitive.

Drunk thread over.
Click to expand...
Well said. I agree. Some fighters do the stupidest of things.
 
markantony20 said:
First off congrats to Moreno a really good performance on his end.

Secondly ffs we need a ban on a Max style point at the ground from now on.

You aren’t him!

First Izzy points at the ground then gets finished now Albazi calls for one like that fight was at all competitive.

Drunk thread over.
Click to expand...

You can't really ban MMA fighters from copying the guy before.

Max Holloway's moment was so epic, they're all pointing at the mat now.

It's just another iteration of all the Irish fighters copying Conor, or the Brazilian fighters copying Pereira, or clowns like Colby copying people like Chael.

They don't really know what sets them apart, so they just do whatever worked lately for someone else.
 
A solid stand and bang can turn a boring bout (or even card) into an excellent one

300 was a good card but the Max and Justin swinging for the fences was what made it iconic

I can't see Dana banning something that can potentially pull an event out of the fire when done right
 
owen-wilson-skateboard-biting-my-shit.gif

<WhatItIs>
 
Ban it?

So what, are you going to get a warning from Herb Dean for pointing at the ground?

"If you point at the ground again I'm going to have to take away a point."
 
Greg Hardy did it to Tuivasa and lost, though Hardy might have been winning at that point, I can’t recall the fight that well
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Im not sure what is worse. Someone pointing to the ground and not engaging, or someone pointing to the ground and getting his ass handed to him.
Click to expand...
Both with Israel. Point to the ground, immediately run away and still get finished
 
fam mi wanna see dis done every event but dem haffi switch it up not every fight ting get borin dat said mi wanna see wrestlers gwaan crazy shootin blast doubles grabbin fi ankle picks til di buzzer sick BBJ sequences an muay thai mandem tradin low kicks til di horn ting be lit fr tho 💥🔥🥋💯 mek ting happen Dana 5k bonus mi sure u got it broski lmk tho either way 💰🤙🏽
 
I would like a fighter to point to the ground, but only to highlight the fact that they endorse Manscaping.

1730612479871.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Is Max Holloway the only realistic backup for UFC 303 if McGregor pulls out?
Replies
17
Views
729
CashMoney1991
C
ExitLUPin
Stylistically Cannonier is a bad matchup for Dricus
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
7
Views
436
tornado362
tornado362

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,353
Messages
56,445,903
Members
175,224
Latest member
Vita1

Share this page

Back
Top