Proposal: Ban All Holloway Style Calls For A Brawl ESPECIALLY If You’re Losing.

markantony20 said: First off congrats to Moreno a really good performance on his end.



Secondly ffs we need a ban on a Max style point at the ground from now on.



You aren’t him!



First Izzy points at the ground then gets finished now Albazi calls for one like that fight was at all competitive.



You can't really ban MMA fighters from copying the guy before.Max Holloway's moment was so epic, they're all pointing at the mat now.It's just another iteration of all the Irish fighters copying Conor, or the Brazilian fighters copying Pereira, or clowns like Colby copying people like Chael.They don't really know what sets them apart, so they just do whatever worked lately for someone else.