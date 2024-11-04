Probably naive question about wrestling approach in MMA

I've trained MT half my life, but my wrestling and ground is almost non existent.

So my closest experience to wrestling is... MT clinch.



Here's my point: MT clinch (without referee interference...) is sheer brutality focused on inflicting damage -the nastiest elbows, knees targeting the liver, spleen or inner thight that badly harm the opponent-.

The sweeps (don't know if it's the correct term in English, let's say "takedowns") look for a violent fall to the canvas instead of taking your opponent down per se.

Well, all of you already know that.



And my question: why every "melee" clash in MMA is a duel for getting/avoiding a TD, and no fighter approaches it as close-range combat instead, the same way is understood in MT (and represents one of its most savage instances)?



I'm sure the answer is obvious, but I'm not getting to it by myself 8)



Thanks in advance.