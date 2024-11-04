Probably naive question about wrestling approach in MMA

R

Rubios

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
220
Reaction score
231
I've trained MT half my life, but my wrestling and ground is almost non existent.
So my closest experience to wrestling is... MT clinch.

Here's my point: MT clinch (without referee interference...) is sheer brutality focused on inflicting damage -the nastiest elbows, knees targeting the liver, spleen or inner thight that badly harm the opponent-.
The sweeps (don't know if it's the correct term in English, let's say "takedowns") look for a violent fall to the canvas instead of taking your opponent down per se.
Well, all of you already know that.

And my question: why every "melee" clash in MMA is a duel for getting/avoiding a TD, and no fighter approaches it as close-range combat instead, the same way is understood in MT (and represents one of its most savage instances)?

I'm sure the answer is obvious, but I'm not getting to it by myself 8)

Thanks in advance.
 
There's plenty of clinch striking in mma, but you also need to fight for underhooks and stop single and double leg takedowns because having someone on top of you raining down punches and elbows is a demonstrably worse position to be in than the clinch (a dangerous but neutral postion).
 
Rubios said:
I've trained MT half my life, but my wrestling and ground is almost non existent.
So my closest experience to wrestling is... MT clinch.

Here's my point: MT clinch (without referee interference...) is sheer brutality focused on inflicting damage -the nastiest elbows, knees targeting the liver, spleen or inner thight that badly harm the opponent-.
The sweeps (don't know if it's the correct term in English, let's say "takedowns") look for a violent fall to the canvas instead of taking your opponent down per se.
Well, all of you already know that.

And my question: why every "melee" clash in MMA is a duel for getting/avoiding a TD, and no fighter approaches it as close-range combat instead, the same way is understood in MT (and represents one of its most savage instances)?

I'm sure the answer is obvious, but I'm not getting to it by myself 8)

Thanks in advance.
Click to expand...
I think it's because the majority of MMA fighters have a wrestling base, so their default approach to close quarters is takedowns.

Occasionally you'll have some stand up fighters with nasty clinch attacks. Anderson Silva and Jon Jones come to mind

We've also seen some fighters use the cage and elbows to snuff takedown attempts and even knock out opponents. However, when an opponent is trying to take you down, the first instinct is probably to avoid the TD

tumblr_n31vpa5mP11six5o1o2_250.gif
 
I train Muay Thai casually but I’ve trained Bjj and Mma since like 2006

I dropped in a Muay Thai class and we ended with a “clinch “ round

Rules = you get 3 mins and you guys baffle in the clinch and switch partners at the bell

I don’t do Muay Thai so I used my wrestling clinchs instead and I found a lot of success.

I wasn’t very offensive but I didn’t get hit
 
This is why Sam Colt invented the bloody gun that won the WEST! Can't have bigger men get their wrestling hands on you!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,464
Messages
56,453,388
Members
175,228
Latest member
Axys

Share this page

Back
Top