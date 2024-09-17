International Pro-Palestinian Mural Destroyed Amid Controversy

www.jsonline.com

Pro-Palestinian mural blending Star of David, swastika draws outrage of Milwaukee Jewish leaders

A local Jewish leader said the mural tries to blame all Jews for the actions of the Israeli government, and scare the Milwaukee Jewish community.
www.jsonline.com www.jsonline.com

A mural depicting a Swastika entwined in a Star of David with the caption "The Irony of Becoming What You Once Hated" has been repeatedly vandalized and apparently most recently, destroyed by people offended by it. Do you find the mural offensive?? Do you think a property owner doesn't have the right to display such an image? The property owner vows to restore the mural while other small businesses are leaving the immediate area due to the negative attention.

www.tmj4.com

Controversial mural forces local tattoo shop to close amid political tensions

On its fourth day, the mural at Holton and Locust has sparked intense debate. TMJ4's Gideon Verdin spoke with the owner of the adjacent tattoo shop and the building owner
www.tmj4.com www.tmj4.com
 
I mean yeah obviously it should be legal to display political monuments on your private property but holy hell do some of these Palestine activists lean into the worst optics imaginable.

And obviously vandalism is a crime and so if someone gets caught vandalizing the monument they should be punished but I'm not going to feel sorry for the guy that his contentious political statement might attract some unwanted attention.
 
lol at that just being “pro-Palestinian”…..
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Seems like it should fall under freedom of speech but obviously I can see why people would find it offensive
They had their freedom of speech. Government didn't intervene. But when you speak in the public square, the response will come in the same space.

I think this is my biggest gripe about the free speech conversations (not about you or your specific comment), how people can believe that free speech means that no one is allowed to use their speech to disagree. They don't want "free speech" which comes with public response. They want "protected speech" where no one can disagree with them.

Say what you want but accept that people will say what they want if they disagree. And sometimes, their disagreement will be louder and more impactful.
 
panamaican said:
They had their freedom of speech. Government didn't intervene. But when you speak in the public square, the response will come in the same space.

I think this is my biggest gripe about the free speech conversations (not about you or your specific comment), how people can believe that free speech means that no one is allowed to use their speech to disagree. They don't want "free speech" which comes with public response. They want "protected speech" where no one can disagree with them.

Say what you want but accept that people will say what they want if they disagree. And sometimes, their disagreement will be louder and more impactful.
Sure, freedom of speech also means people have the right to say they think you're a twat if they disagree with what you've said. Works both ways.
 
Freedom of speech he has every right to put it up. No one has the right to damage his property.

They can boycott him and anyone that supports him.

They can take out adds and publish any public information on him also.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Sure, freedom of speech also means people have the right to say they think you're a twat if they disagree with what you've said. Works both ways.
I genuinely wish people would remember that.

As with many things, I blame social media. We get to drop our verbal diarrhea into these digital public spaces then never have to deal with the consequences of our "speech" (guilty myself as I frequently post things and never read the replies). After a while, it bleeds into real life and people start thinking that they can just "post" their opinions in real spaces and logoff.

Walk into a bar, post about whatever, and then think that no one else in the bar is allowed to hit "reply". BTW, the skit running through my mind for how this would play out in a sitcom is fucking hilarious. Some douchebag trying to report the guys beating his ass to a bar moderator while the bartender just stands there cleaning glasses.

Why has no one done this skit yet?
 
75196517007-pro-palestinian-mural-0238.JPG


ME:
<{ByeHomer}>

WR REGS:
giphy.gif
 
There's truth to that mural

And I say that as a guy with jewish family members
 
oldshadow said:
Freedom of speech he has every right to put it up. No one has the right to damage his property.

They can boycott him and anyone that supports him.

They can take out adds and publish any public information on him also.
You aren't technically wrong. But people aren't always rational. You got the right to rock a swastika in public if you want...and no one has the right to assault you , but that doesn't mean they won't. Have you ever heard the expression freedom of speech with just taxation ? Or maybe you're mouth is writing a check that your ass can't cash ? This is that.It's not legal but its how it is.
 
