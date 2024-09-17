deadshot138
Pro-Palestinian mural blending Star of David, swastika draws outrage of Milwaukee Jewish leaders
A local Jewish leader said the mural tries to blame all Jews for the actions of the Israeli government, and scare the Milwaukee Jewish community.
www.jsonline.com
A mural depicting a Swastika entwined in a Star of David with the caption "The Irony of Becoming What You Once Hated" has been repeatedly vandalized and apparently most recently, destroyed by people offended by it. Do you find the mural offensive?? Do you think a property owner doesn't have the right to display such an image? The property owner vows to restore the mural while other small businesses are leaving the immediate area due to the negative attention.
Controversial mural forces local tattoo shop to close amid political tensions
On its fourth day, the mural at Holton and Locust has sparked intense debate. TMJ4's Gideon Verdin spoke with the owner of the adjacent tattoo shop and the building owner
www.tmj4.com