Hellowhosthat said: Sure, freedom of speech also means people have the right to say they think you're a twat if they disagree with what you've said. Works both ways. Click to expand...

I genuinely wish people would remember that.As with many things, I blame social media. We get to drop our verbal diarrhea into these digital public spaces then never have to deal with the consequences of our "speech" (guilty myself as I frequently post things and never read the replies). After a while, it bleeds into real life and people start thinking that they can just "post" their opinions in real spaces and logoff.Walk into a bar, post about whatever, and then think that no one else in the bar is allowed to hit "reply". BTW, the skit running through my mind for how this would play out in a sitcom is fucking hilarious. Some douchebag trying to report the guys beating his ass to a bar moderator while the bartender just stands there cleaning glasses.Why has no one done this skit yet?