Pro Cycling Discussion 4: Transfers Everywhere, Vuelta & Beyond

Hi everyone,Welcome the our 4th cycling discussion.Here’s a list of the biggest transfers so far:Simon Yates to vismaBen OConnor to JaycoJhonotan Navarez to UAEFlorian Vermeersch to UAEBob Jungles to IneosVictor Langlotti to IneosGuilliame Martin to GroupamaBiggest rumors out there that I know of is bora wants a big star, and Tom Pidcock is looking to part ways with Ineos.If Pidcock were to leave ineos it would truly mark a mass exodus of talent. With Thomas contemplating retirement, it would really leave a bare bones team.Regarding the Vuelta, here are the top 25 riders currently listed as confirmed on pro cycling stats for the tour. I understand this may not be accurate, the information changes rapidly. But I don’t have time to pick through each rider by hand.Last but not least, congratulations to Remco on winning double golds at the Olympics this year. Both great rides, especially the TT where the other podiums were significantly larger in stature.