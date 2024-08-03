Pro Cycling Discussion 4: Transfers Everywhere, Vuelta & Beyond

Hi everyone,

Welcome the our 4th cycling discussion.

Here’s a list of the biggest transfers so far:
Simon Yates to visma
Ben OConnor to Jayco
Jhonotan Navarez to UAE
Florian Vermeersch to UAE
Bob Jungles to Ineos
Victor Langlotti to Ineos
Guilliame Martin to Groupama

Biggest rumors out there that I know of is bora wants a big star, and Tom Pidcock is looking to part ways with Ineos.

If Pidcock were to leave ineos it would truly mark a mass exodus of talent. With Thomas contemplating retirement, it would really leave a bare bones team.

Regarding the Vuelta, here are the top 25 riders currently listed as confirmed on pro cycling stats for the tour. I understand this may not be accurate, the information changes rapidly. But I don’t have time to pick through each rider by hand.

FAVS6zM.png



Last but not least, congratulations to Remco on winning double golds at the Olympics this year. Both great rides, especially the TT where the other podiums were significantly larger in stature.
 
GUEVNzdXkAAthGi


Hate seeing both Yatesies as super domestiques.
Dont quite get Narvaez to UAE. Quess he is in the Pog classics squad. Vermeersch on the other hand I think is a great signing for UAE, great for classics and maybe poor Politt does not have to work so hard as a Pog-big boy rouleur.
 
Last rider from the Basque crash, Jay Vine returns to racing today at Vuelta a Burgos.
 
therealdope said:
So Remco staying at Soudal?

No INEOS? No Red Bull?
Click to expand...
It seems to change regularly. Red Bull wants a big star and has heaps of cash right now so they have the money if someone’s got the willingness to leave.

Here’s my thing.

If you bring in remco doesn’t that kind of shit all over the guy who just came here to be the tdf leader
 
Didn't know Remco was on methylphenidate (Ritalin, an amphetamine prescribed to focus attention in those with ADHD type disorders) as a TUE!!!!!
 
