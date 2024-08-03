  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Cycling Pro Discussion 4: Transfers Everywhere, Vuelta & Beyond

Zebra Cheeks

Hi everyone,

Welcome the our 4th cycling discussion.

Here’s a list of the biggest transfers so far:
Simon Yates to visma
Ben OConnor to Jayco
Jhonotan Navarez to UAE
Florian Vermeersch to UAE
Bob Jungles to Ineos
Victor Langlotti to Ineos
Guilliame Martin to Groupama
Lenny Martinez to Bahrain

Biggest rumors out there that I know of is bora wants a big star, and Tom Pidcock is looking to part ways with Ineos.

If Pidcock were to leave ineos it would truly mark a mass exodus of talent. With Thomas contemplating retirement, it would really leave a bare bones team.

Regarding the Vuelta, here are the top 25 riders currently listed as confirmed on pro cycling stats for the tour. I understand this may not be accurate, the information changes rapidly. But I don’t have time to pick through each rider by hand.

FAVS6zM.png



Last but not least, congratulations to Remco on winning double golds at the Olympics this year. Both great rides, especially the TT where the other podiums were significantly larger in stature.
 
GUEVNzdXkAAthGi


Hate seeing both Yatesies as super domestiques.
Dont quite get Narvaez to UAE. Quess he is in the Pog classics squad. Vermeersch on the other hand I think is a great signing for UAE, great for classics and maybe poor Politt does not have to work so hard as a Pog-big boy rouleur.
 
Lotte Kopecky can go fuck herself LMAO!!!

Great win by Faulkner. Wow.
 
Last rider from the Basque crash, Jay Vine returns to racing today at Vuelta a Burgos.
 
So Remco staying at Soudal?

No INEOS? No Red Bull?
It seems to change regularly. Red Bull wants a big star and has heaps of cash right now so they have the money if someone’s got the willingness to leave.

Here’s my thing.

If you bring in remco doesn’t that kind of shit all over the guy who just came here to be the tdf leader
 
Didn't know Remco was on methylphenidate (Ritalin, an amphetamine prescribed to focus attention in those with ADHD type disorders) as a TUE!!!!!
 
Anyone listening to the "ghost in the Machine" podacst? The topic is motor doping in cycling. Typical long winded British schtick (let's fucking go! Get to the point). Key bit from first 4 episodes: there was a pro mechanic that was going to go public with a big pro using motors but $500,000 made him forget all about it.
 
Anyone listening to the "ghost in the Machine" podacst? The topic is motor doping in cycling. Typical long winded British schtick (let's fucking go! Get to the point). Key bit from first 4 episodes: there was a pro mechanic that was going to go public with a big pro using motors but $500,000 made him forget all about it.
How is it possible to use a motor and not have it make a sound
 
UCI has hired an ex-FBI investigator and will offer money for tips leading to catching someone using a motor.

"One of the biggest teams" paid $2m to be exclusive user of electric motors for 10 yrs.

"One of the biggest teams" quit sponsoring cycling when they found out that the team was using motors.

They are definitely being used. Jumbo is the immediate team that comes to mind. They broke down Sep Kuss on the Tourmalet and riders were saying it didn't make any sense.

A friend of Vinokourov (amateur) was going to get nabbed and he ran for the car and hit an official trying to get away before they could search his bike. He was charged by French police.
 
Back in 2017 I was researching a bike with a motor for pleasure riding. There was a bike builder on the East Coast, who could put a small electric motor in the bottom bracket and seat tube that was virtually undetectable, but he could only fit it on a Seven titanium bike.
Cost was in excess of 15K.
 
Back in 2017 I was researching a bike with a motor for pleasure riding. There was a bike builder on the East Coast, who could put a small electric motor in the bottom bracket and seat tube that was virtually undetectable, but he could only fit it on a Seven titanium bike.
Cost was in excess of 15K.
Cost was in excess of 15K.
I might have mentioned it to you that we did the family vacation in France in 2018. We spent a week on just west of St Tropez and I rode every day. By the end of the week I was going pretty well up the 6 k climbs. On the last day i passed an old guy (for reference, I'm old and this guy was much older). He was slow pedaling at the base of the climb. Just as I'm about to crest the the climb and start the descent, this motherfucker screams by me and he looks like he is barely pedaling.

Motherfuckin' ebike guy lookin' like he is on a yr 2000 steel frame.

I had considered a Seven cycles Ti frame. I still have my 2002 Merlin.
 
