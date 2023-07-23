Pro Cycling Discussion 2: Jonas Takes His Second Tour - Vuelta and Beyond

Zebra Cheeks
Jonas gets it done once again. Now bringing the second grand tour title of the year to team Jumbo. Can anyone stop them from taking all three this year?
I thought this tour was outstanding. We had heartbreak in cavendish. A great 3rd place battle. The GC was on 10 seconds going into the last week. Wonderful breakaway wins in the final week. Green jersey dominance by phillipsen and the opposite from the chaotic battle for polka dots. Overall I just felt like this one was a ton of fun and very entertaining.
Now we’re about 3 weeks out from the vuelta. Seems like it could be a loaded roster.
