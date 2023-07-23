Pro Cycling Discussion 2: Jonas Takes His Second Tour - Vuelta and Beyond

Jonas gets it done once again. Now bringing the second grand tour title of the year to team Jumbo. Can anyone stop them from taking all three this year?

I thought this tour was outstanding. We had heartbreak in cavendish. A great 3rd place battle. The GC was on 10 seconds going into the last week. Wonderful breakaway wins in the final week. Green jersey dominance by phillipsen and the opposite from the chaotic battle for polka dots. Overall I just felt like this one was a ton of fun and very entertaining.

Now we’re about 3 weeks out from the vuelta. Seems like it could be a loaded roster.
 
Jonas bike for the day

bea3cff0-215c-42dc-bc5f-aebcb644c9f4


f7dd95bd-c163-4831-9cbe-432ae888ecd9
 
And Lombardy to come :)
 
Would have been something else eh? I’d have taken Evan win as well. Given that cavs gone, Ewan is gone. I’d like to see either groenewagen or Girmay get a win here, but tough to imagine anyone beating phillipsen. I think phillipsen takes his 5th win today
 
Trek and cofidis has to be thrilled with their tours this year. Trek has quite the little squad building up around Pedersen. Skjelmose, ciccone, pedersen. Those guys are really shaping up. Fun to see a less popular team so well.

I also have to say MVDP as a lead out man for phillipsen….those two are just so dominant together. 1-2 at roubaix then they take 4, possibly 5 stages at tdf….. it doesn’t get any better then that
 
Pogacar at it again. The romantic hero of this year's tour. And what a great year it has been! Might take out a Eurosport subscription for the Vuelta...

Edit: Jonas Vingegaard is going to ride in the Vuelta, according to Danish Media, though I doubt he'll be riding to win - but who knows?
 
Shaping out to be a Vuelta to remember. I have 3 point winning plan for REMCO.

1. plz no crash 4 times in one stage
2. plz no -7 race iq
3. plz no rage attack

As you can see I am giving almost no chance, but not zero chance for Rrrrrrrrremco to win.
 
