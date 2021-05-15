Prison MMA GOATS

Just reading about that lunatic Mayhem Miller in jail again, and was thinking how not surprisingly you got quite a few MMA fighters who end up in the can.

So just wondering who would be the champs by weight class out of the convict MMA fighters.

I rank them based on the severity of their crime, length of sentence, combined with their actual fighting skills.




Featherweight - Crazy Horse Benett
krazyhorsemug-1200x1794.jpg




Lightweight - Jeremy Jackson
jeremy-jackson-1.jpg




I'm guessing WW would be between these two guys?

War Machine
2203.jpg

Mayhem Miller
1249165_mayhem1.jpg




Middleweight - Lee Murray
EEO3PMiXUAAzcjU.png



Lightheavyweight - Thiago Silva
Thiago-Silva-mug-shot.jpg




Heavyweight - Aleksander Emelianenko
aleksander-emelianenko-court.jpg




Openweight Champ - Joe Son
1a69c-1503934342-800.jpg




Am I missing anyone?
 
There's probably a ton of guys we've never heard of. A lot that could probably beat the aforementioned.
 
Rear Naked Toke said:
Probably, but he's at least nutty enough to be a contender.
No doubt, he's as crazy as anyone on my list, I just think his fighting ability is a notch below top level, although he was a tough guy and famously has that win over Arlovski.
 
Sticko said:
Good of you to include names TS
Crazy Horse Benett
Jeremy Jackson
War Machine
Mayhem Miller
Lee Murray
Thiago Silva
Aleksander Emelianenko
Joe Son

I say we let them bang in a royal rumble style clash brush.
 
