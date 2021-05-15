Prison MMA GOATS

Koro_11
Double Yellow Card
Double Yellow Card
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 23,325
- Reaction score
- 26,470
Just reading about that lunatic Mayhem Miller in jail again, and was thinking how not surprisingly you got quite a few MMA fighters who end up in the can.
So just wondering who would be the champs by weight class out of the convict MMA fighters.
I rank them based on the severity of their crime, length of sentence, combined with their actual fighting skills.
Featherweight - Crazy Horse Benett
Lightweight - Jeremy Jackson
I'm guessing WW would be between these two guys?
War Machine
Mayhem Miller
Middleweight - Lee Murray
Lightheavyweight - Thiago Silva
Heavyweight - Aleksander Emelianenko
Openweight Champ - Joe Son
Am I missing anyone?
So just wondering who would be the champs by weight class out of the convict MMA fighters.
I rank them based on the severity of their crime, length of sentence, combined with their actual fighting skills.
Featherweight - Crazy Horse Benett
Lightweight - Jeremy Jackson
I'm guessing WW would be between these two guys?
War Machine
Mayhem Miller
Middleweight - Lee Murray
Lightheavyweight - Thiago Silva
Heavyweight - Aleksander Emelianenko
Openweight Champ - Joe Son
Am I missing anyone?
Last edited: