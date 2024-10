AndyMaBobs said: Obviously no way to know for sure, but I'd bet on Mike Tyson. Rocky Marciano gets romanticised a lot, but he only really beat up old men. He fought in a time where the heavyweight division wasn't great. I think Tyson says it the best, athletes only get better as time goes on, and I think comparing a near modern athlete to someone from that long ago is a little unfair - especially when Rocky didn't beat a who's who like Ali or Frazier. Click to expand...

I definitely think Rocky does get romanticized a lot but I don't think it's fair to say he beat up old men. Sure he did beat up a few past their prime fighters but he pretty much fought everyone that was available as far as I know in his division. That's all you can really ask of him. It's just that there was no-one really besides an old Walcott and E.Charles to really test him.I think though that a lot of people tend to write off Rocky unfortunately and he gets labelled as a slugger/brawler. When I watch him I feel there is a method to what he does. I think a lot of what he does is applicable to today - sure he might not have the athleticism of today's athletes but you can still learn/apply some of his tactics. I mean something that I really like is how when he goes all in on his hooks, he tucks his chin into the hooking shoulder & also uses the hooking forearm as a guard to block returning shots to his face - a bit reminiscent of Archie Moore's cross armed guard but with only the hooking forearm. You can see him do it multiple times in that highlight and I've seen him do it in some of his fights that are on youtube and I've seen a lot of punches slam into that forearm rather than his face.Hell I stole his uppercut/hook combination and it actually works for me - almost like a bread/butter combo for me now.