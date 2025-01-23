  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Prime Tony Ferguson training

Damn never saw him helicopter anyone around like he did that tire
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Not getting Ferg vs Khabib is this eras Anderson vs GSP
Disagree. We had Khabib vs Ferguson scheduled 4 times.

GSP was NEVER EVER fighting AS.
I remember when they were talking about GSP fighting for the 185 title but GSP said he would have to stop fighting and take time to bulk up.
Then it was supposed to be at 180 pound catchweight fight. The UFC and AS were fine with that GSP then wanted to make the fight at 177 pounds. Once again the UFC and AS was fine with that but then GSP said he wanted AS to come down to 170 and fight so it could count as a title defense for GSP. AS couldn't make 170 healthy anymore. Basically GSP kept moving the goalposts. He never seriously wanted to fight Silva.
 
Tony is a great example of a fighter who handicaped themselves by poor training practices.

I still love prime Tony he is still one of my favourite fighters.
 
marvinparsons said:
He had GSPs work ethic and none of his brains. That sounds harsh, but I mean it as a compliment.
100% agreed. My all-time favorite is him sprinting up a bunch of monster tires (possibly blowing out his knee in the process) while blasting 16-bit sonic music. He really was a national treasure



El Cookie is just like Zheeri Prockster.

The work ethic and mentality of them both is on par. Only that Zheeri has made small improvements.

Tony appeared to be content, being the fittest psychopath in his division but never improving.
 
