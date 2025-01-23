Kowboy On Sherdog said: Not getting Ferg vs Khabib is this eras Anderson vs GSP Click to expand...

Disagree. We had Khabib vs Ferguson scheduled 4 times.GSP was NEVER EVER fighting AS.I remember when they were talking about GSP fighting for the 185 title but GSP said he would have to stop fighting and take time to bulk up.Then it was supposed to be at 180 pound catchweight fight. The UFC and AS were fine with that GSP then wanted to make the fight at 177 pounds. Once again the UFC and AS was fine with that but then GSP said he wanted AS to come down to 170 and fight so it could count as a title defense for GSP. AS couldn't make 170 healthy anymore. Basically GSP kept moving the goalposts. He never seriously wanted to fight Silva.