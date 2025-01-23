Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,372
- Reaction score
- 11,263
Disagree. We had Khabib vs Ferguson scheduled 4 times.Not getting Ferg vs Khabib is this eras Anderson vs GSP
100% agreed. My all-time favorite is him sprinting up a bunch of monster tires (possibly blowing out his knee in the process) while blasting 16-bit sonic music. He really was a national treasureHe had GSPs work ethic and none of his brains. That sounds harsh, but I mean it as a compliment.
Not getting Ferg vs Khabib is this eras Anderson vs GSP