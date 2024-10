Dodson summarily knocked out TJ without any fuss.



TJ then goes on to have a hilarious physical transformation - legitimately looks like he could wear a bra - and has incredible, unmatched cardio.



He then pops for EPO, arguably the single most egregious PED you can take in combat sports. After suspension and presumably having to fight clean, he starts getting the shit beaten out of him for two fights and retires.



Without hardcore PEDS we saw what TJ looked like, it was nothing particularly impressive.