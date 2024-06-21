Prime Lennox vs Prime Tyson

I know they fought but Tyson was a shell of himself and Lennox still in great form. Seems Tyson Prime was late 80s to early 90s when he was young and Lennox looked to me his best in late 90s early 00s when he was older. So late 80s Tyson v late 90s Lennox. I know I'm supposed to say Lennox here and he was better longer but Prime vs Prime for me its tough seeing it ... late 80s Tyson was just a machine of bad intentions. Been arguing with a buddy who is litterslly pissed lol I'm saying Tyson would win ....... maybe he's right but I just can't see it