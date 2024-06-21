  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Prime Lennox vs Prime Tyson

I know they fought but Tyson was a shell of himself and Lennox still in great form. Seems Tyson Prime was late 80s to early 90s when he was young and Lennox looked to me his best in late 90s early 00s when he was older. So late 80s Tyson v late 90s Lennox. I know I'm supposed to say Lennox here and he was better longer but Prime vs Prime for me its tough seeing it ... late 80s Tyson was just a machine of bad intentions. Been arguing with a buddy who is litterslly pissed lol I'm saying Tyson would win ....... maybe he's right but I just can't see it
 
Tyson beats Spinks , Holmes and Lewis in one night
 
I'm of the opinion that a prime non-partying Tyson, could destroy anybody on Earth in a boxing match.
 
Hard to say, peak Lennox was big, rangy, powerful and smart. Mike never really became as great as he could so if he'd have a chance to beat Lennox, it would have to be the guy right about the time he fought Biggs, Holmes, Tubbs. Maybe he could do it, but Lennox was better than those guys were when Mike fought them.
 
I wouldn't pick either in their prime to win them all if they fought a few times. That much I can tell you.
 
