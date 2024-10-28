Prime GSP vs Kham at WW

The weight bully thing kind of falls flat when he just did what he does to former MW champion and the fights where he has dominated, had nothing to do with promotion.GSP is bettter in both. GSP was a better athlete with way higher fight IQ.
Kham is just a weight bully, no technique, just runs across the cage shooting doubles. People just think he is better than he is because of how he promotes himself, yelling silly stuff like "I KILL EVERYBODY!"
No, when you can't make weight you're a legit weight bully. This happened to Khamzat at WW (Holland fight). It's not the case for alleged weight bullies like Jones (LHW) and Conor (FW) who never missed weight AFAIK.The weight bully thing kind of falls flat when he just did what he does to former MW champion and the fights where he has dominated, had nothing to do with promotion.
The weight bully thing kind of falls flat when he just did what he does to former MW champion and the fights where he has dominated, had nothing to do with promotion.
Just say you are incapable of forming an objective analysis, because you have an emotional need to say things that have no correlation in based reality.
Prime GSP (as in P4P), not specifically MW... smokes them all.
6'4" 265lbs version of GSP vs Jones? GSP
6'2" 205lbs version of GSP vs Silva? GSP
Manlet lbs version of GSP vs Dvalishvali? Aldo?
Still GSP
Prime Fedor? Haters will hate, and I know I will be in the minority, but I still think GSP oustmarts him.
Lol, you're being generous. Champs are calling for double-champ status after 0 and 1 defenses now.It's a shame we never got to see him against Anderson Silva. In today's UFC that fight woulda been made when they both had 3-4 title defences.
Lol, you're being generous. Champs are calling for double-champ status after 0 and 1 defenses now.
Joke or fact?if Whittaker wasn't missing so many teeth, creating an unhealthy orthodontic posture for his underbite, the bilateral fracture does not occur, and Whittaker pieces up Kham in later rounds.
You cant be serious with this shitbase reality is, Kham has fought one fight in his actual weight class and he won by freak injury.
if Whittaker wasn't missing so many teeth, creating an unhealthy orthodontic posture for his underbite, the bilateral fracture does not occur, and Whittaker pieces up Kham in later rounds.