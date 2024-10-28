Prime GSP vs Kham at WW

GSP is bettter in both. GSP was a better athlete with way higher fight IQ.

Kham is just a weight bully, no technique, just runs across the cage shooting doubles. People just think he is better than he is because of how he promotes himself, yelling silly stuff like "I KILL EVERYBODY!"
 
Both are generational talents, it’s hard to argue with a 13 time title holder, but IMO competition is much stiffer now than late 2000’s -teens, so there’s that.
 
The weight bully thing kind of falls flat when he just did what he does to former MW champion and the fights where he has dominated, had nothing to do with promotion.

Just say you are incapable of forming an objective analysis, because you have an emotional need to say things that have no correlation in based reality.
 
GSP proved himself under adversity, won a title fight with a blind eye and retired with the belt.

Khamzat backs out of fights because he gets sick alot.

If GSP came up in the modern era, he is the insane type of person that would move to Dagestan and not leave Khabib's front porch until he learned the dark arts and then he would push it further than it is now, just like he did back in the day.

One thing people don't get unless they grew up with it is that: GSP's mind would just advance things in ways people had never thought of before again and again. Between him and BJ Penn back in the day it was like watching an escalation of military technology between two superpowers. GSP was like lightning shooting around the cage and BJ Penn flowed like water. Georges is not a once in a generation talent, he's a once in a sport talent.

Khamzat of course is dangerous but he just copies Khabib's game with more height. It's like comparing Jordan to Dennis Rodman or Joe Montana to Terry Bradshaw or Marlon Brando to Margo Martindale. True mastery versus extreme subspecialization.

And to answer your question: GSP would wipe the floor with Khamzat's beard and then write his family in Dagestan a hand written apology letter after the fight. He's the GOAT.
 
1) gsp

2) khamzat

I think Khamzat is clearly a better freestyle wrestler based on what I've seen. I think Khamzat has better submission game as well.

But nobody manhandles GSP. I think GSP is better on the feet and as good of a MMA wrestler.
 
Gsp would survive the initial onslaught of aggression and then take him apart
 
No, when you can't make weight you're a legit weight bully. This happened to Khamzat at WW (Holland fight). It's not the case for alleged weight bullies like Jones (LHW) and Conor (FW) who never missed weight AFAIK.
 
base reality is, Kham has fought one fight in his actual weight class and he won by freak injury.

if Whittaker wasn't missing so many teeth, creating an unhealthy orthodontic posture for his underbite, the bilateral fracture does not occur, and Whittaker pieces up Kham in later rounds.
 
Prime GSP (as in P4P), not specifically MW... smokes them all.

6'4" 265lbs version of GSP vs Jones? GSP
6'2" 185/205lbs version of GSP vs Silva? GSP
Manlet lbs version of GSP vs Dvalishvali? Aldo?

Still GSP

Prime Fedor? Haters will hate, and I know I will be in the minority, but I still think GSP oustmarts him.
 
It's a shame we never got to see him against Anderson Silva. In today's UFC that fight woulda been made when they both had 3-4 title defences.
 
it may seem crazy cause of receny bias, but i believe prime gsp at 170 would do borz the same way he did fitch

late 00's had way better wrestlers in the ufc than there are now, and georges outgrappled all of them
 
Lol, you're being generous. Champs are calling for double-champ status after 0 and 1 defenses now.
 
I did up the numbers I was gonna put initially lol. I'm not too sure about the timeline from the top of my head on who became champ first and when they had X number of title defenses.

As a Silva fan I gotta say I'd probably give GSP a 70-80% chance of winning that fight too. Not sure if either fighter was scared or if Dana was too stingy to make it happen.
 
185 GSP is still very small compared to Khamzat. A big of GSP's game is having a reach advantage over his opponents. He just slowly chipped away with jabs and racked up points with takedowns. It's a different generation of fighters and meta. GSP's generation didn't know how to stand back up when taken down. Their game was to play guard to attack or hold. This generation of fighters don't want to play guard. Their game is to give up their back and use the cage to stand back up.
 
You cant be serious with this shit

Wete blaming him getting absolutely ran through with never before seen ease, on "poor orthodontic posture"????

This is the most meme-brained post I've seen in a long, long time

.
 
