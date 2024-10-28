Prime GSP vs Kham at WW

GSP proved himself under adversity, won a title fight with a blind eye and retired with the belt.



Khamzat backs out of fights because he gets sick alot.



If GSP came up in the modern era, he is the insane type of person that would move to Dagestan and not leave Khabib's front porch until he learned the dark arts and then he would push it further than it is now, just like he did back in the day.



One thing people don't get unless they grew up with it is that: GSP's mind would just advance things in ways people had never thought of before again and again. Between him and BJ Penn back in the day it was like watching an escalation of military technology between two superpowers. GSP was like lightning shooting around the cage and BJ Penn flowed like water. Georges is not a once in a generation talent, he's a once in a sport talent.



Khamzat of course is dangerous but he just copies Khabib's game with more height. It's like comparing Jordan to Dennis Rodman or Joe Montana to Terry Bradshaw or Marlon Brando to Margo Martindale. True mastery versus extreme subspecialization.



And to answer your question: GSP would wipe the floor with Khamzat's beard and then write his family in Dagestan a hand written apology letter after the fight. He's the GOAT.