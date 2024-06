NoBiasJustMMA said: Yes it was, Arlovski was on the best streak of wins in his career and was never ranked higher than prior to his KO loss to Fedor. Click to expand...

No, it wasn't. First, a fighter's prime is determined by when a fighter was at their physical and technical best. Arlovski had already lost a step by the Fedor fight in 2009 compared to when he made his championship run and ruled the UFC HW division from 2002-2005. Second, that wasn't the best streak of his career. He was coming off of back-to-back losses to Tim Sylvia, he looked iffy against a pre-K-1 Werdum and was getting lit up for nearly the whole first round and wasn't able to finish him, it took him two rounds to dispatch Jake O'Brien and three to dispatch Ben Rothwell, and he was saved by the ref against Roy Nelson. He was back in the win column, sure, but that streak has absolutely nothing on him slaughtering Ian Freeman and obliterating Vladimir Matyushenko - the two of whom together he crushed in less time than one full round, and Vladdy had never even been finished before and Arlovski knocked him out with ease - and then using Cabbage as a human punching bag and actually cracking his iron dome before taking the Interim HW title by blitzing Sylvia on the feet and then tapping him on the ground with a slick leg lock, and sleeping Paul Buentello as the champ with one punch in 15 seconds.was Arlovski's best streak,was Arlovski in his prime at his absolute best, andArlovski clobbers Stipe.