Prepared meal delivery services?

I'm looking to take myself to the next level and eat 6x's a day. Wondering if anyone has any recommendations for a solid meal prep delivery service that delivers to Los Angeles?
 
1. You don't need to have 6x a day to take it to the next level. Having 3 meals a day is fine aslong as you can hit protein/carbs/fat etc.

2. Its not hard to make your own meals in bulk so you dont have to pay premium price for shit, tastless food.
 
Oh? Seems like I keep hearing that I should be eating every few hours to optimize performance, which is what inspired me to look into this.
 
I think you can consider Pizza Pizza or Happy Friend Chinese Restaurant.
 
Go to Walmart and buy in bulk. Put one day aside in the week and prep your meals for the week.
 
There has never been any evidence whatsoever that there is a benefit to eating 6x a day.

All of that talk was based on some studies which showed a positive correlation between body composition and higher meal frequency.
 
Anyone that has used a meal delivery service want to chime in? Lol
 
No one "taking it to the next level" is using those services. They make their own meals so they know EXACTLY what they are putting in their body.

Unless you are are looking at going pro and can hire a professional chef to cook your meals in home, skip it and cook your own food.
 
Couple things:

1. I'd suspect that a meal service is going to be VERY expensive to have pre-made foods delivered and that those meals will likely have a lot of preservatives (usually salt) in them to keep them fresh. It's better to prepare your own food, then you know exactly what's in it.

2. Yes, eating 3x/day with an afternoon snack seems to be the better choice according to several recent studies as compared to 6x/day.

3. This: https://www.duo.uio.no/handle/10852/28684 Basically, a study from 2008 that shows that muscle growth was shown to be better when eating just 3x a day. Was only a small study, but still...
 
I would never buy into something like that. It has to be more expensive than making your own, if not I am questioning what makes it cheap. Taking it to the next level would be being able to get macros dialed in on your own and prepping your own food. I have only seen one IFBB pro pushing meal delivery service, and it just so happens he is sponsored by them, every time he pushes it on his page about 50 people ask him how much it costs and he never answers, so that seems to be all the answer you need imo.
 
Who cares why he doesn't want to cook.
If I had a service close by that prepared meals like that I would utilize it. My time is worth way more to me, many other things I would rather do than spend 10+ hours a week cooking.
 
^^

Buy tupperware so you can portion out your meals.

Going the meal delivery route sounds expensive and unnecessary.
 
Hah, 10+ hours a week. What the fuck you cookin man? Turkey dinner? Could easily bang out a weeks meals in 2-3 hours including cleanup. If someones who wants to be serious about eating right, and being in shape, doesn't have that kind of time then it's pretty clear they arn't actually serious about it.

"Save the excuses. It's not about "having" time. It's about making time. If it matters, you will make time."
 
And it just so happened that those people were watching their diet more closely. Even Berardi who was probably the biggest advocate for high meal frequency, basically says that meal frequency/nutrient timing is basically unimportant now.
 
Hah, 10+ hours a week. What the fuck you cookin man? Turkey dinner? Could easily bang out a weeks meals in 2-3 hours including cleanup. If someones who wants to be serious about eating right, and being in shape, doesn't have that kind of time then it's pretty clear they arn't actually serious about it.

"Save the excuses. It's not about "having" time. It's about making time. If it matters, you will make time."
Grown ass men cook right, it's not college, I'm good on 6 day old chicken breasts.

Some people value time more. It is not an absolute.
If you work 45+ hours a week, workout 12+ hours a week, sleep 56 hours a week the rest of your week becomes sparse. Personally I have a plethora of other things to do that rank way above cooking, but we make time to cook for reasons you touched on.
No one can claim someone is not serious because they would rather pay someone for food prep, especially if they have the financial means to do so.
 
Alright, you do make some fair points there. My sweeping generalization was a bit harsh. In general though, people should know how to cook and eat better!
 
Cooking yourself is so so much cheaper and healthier...just saying.
 
Cost should not even be brought up in this discussion. The OP never mentioned it.
What's the difference between paying someone to clean your house, snow plow your driveway, cut your grass, and paying for meal prep? It may be cheaper but that's time I can spend doing something else.
Healthier maybe, but many of the meal prep companies popping up are offering some pretty healthy choices, and are based on just that - the health and transparency. You don't get all organic greens when you get a salad at most restaurants, so I don't see a big difference there.
 
