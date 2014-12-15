Prepared meal delivery services?

1. You don't need to have 6x a day to take it to the next level. Having 3 meals a day is fine aslong as you can hit protein/carbs/fat etc.
2. Its not hard to make your own meals in bulk so you dont have to pay premium price for shit, tastless food.
Oh? Seems like I keep hearing that I should be eating every few hours to optimize performance, which is what inspired me to look into this.
Anyone that has used a meal delivery service want to chime in? Lol
Go to Walmart and buy in bulk. Put one day aside in the week and prep your meals for the week.
Who cares why he doesn't want to cook.
If I had a service close by that prepared meals like that I would utilize it. My time is worth way more to me, many other things I would rather do than spend 10+ hours a week cooking.
There has never been any evidence whatsoever that there is a benefit to eating 6x a day.
All of that talk was based on some studies which showed a positive correlation between body composition and higher meal frequency.
Hah, 10+ hours a week. What the fuck you cookin man? Turkey dinner? Could easily bang out a weeks meals in 2-3 hours including cleanup. If someones who wants to be serious about eating right, and being in shape, doesn't have that kind of time then it's pretty clear they arn't actually serious about it.
"Save the excuses. It's not about "having" time. It's about making time. If it matters, you will make time."
Grown ass men cook right, it's not college, I'm good on 6 day old chicken breasts.
Some people value time more. It is not an absolute.
If you work 45+ hours a week, workout 12+ hours a week, sleep 56 hours a week the rest of your week becomes sparse. Personally I have a plethora of other things to do that rank way above cooking, but we make time to cook for reasons you touched on.
No one can claim someone is not serious because they would rather pay someone for food prep, especially if they have the financial means to do so.