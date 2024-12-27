Premier League 2024/25 Thread - v3: Happy New Year Edition

UVee
Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2009
- Messages
- 21,549
- Reaction score
- 15,692
BroRogan Schedules
Sherdog PL Year End - Hello '25 Schedule
presented by
SUNDAY
3pm
Tottenham - Wolves @Carl Drogo @Possum Jenkins @xtramob
Celtic - St Johnstone @Boxeo12 @Liam Fraser
Watford - Cardiff City @EOW
Stoke - Sunderland @JaviBrewski
5pm
Juve - Fiorentina @Jonathan Utah
5.45pm
Derby County - Leeds @Ignicious
5.15pm
West Ham - Liverpool @Shamrockftw @BigDeadFreak
MONDAY
7.45
Aston Villa - Brighton @Jonathan Utah
8pm
ManUnited - Newcastle @LEWIS540 @BAM @Cyrano200 @Dr J @The_Renaissance @UVee @weaselkenievil @FadeLess | @650lb Sumo @Arqueto
WEDNESDAY
3pm
Leeds - Blackburn @Ignicious
Cardiff City - Coventry @EOW
Whitby Town - Stockton @650lb Sumo @Ignicious @BroRogan
5.30pm
Brentford - Arsenal @Chules @Cuzcatlan @Concrete @fingercuffs
8pm
Sunderland - Sheffield Utd @JaviBrewski
THURSDAY
3pm
Rangers - Celtic @Boxeo12 @Liam Fraser
7pm
Inter - Atalanta @fica
Elite Firm Darts Mascot Championship
presented by
SATURDAY
3pm
Round of 16 - First to 5 legs
Gully - Fred The Red
Paule - Monty Magpie
Wolfie - Fritzle
Hoopy The Hound - Gunnersaurus
Kop Cat - Berni
Changy - Billy Badger
Samson - Hoffie
Hammerhead - Filbert Fox
@Carl Drogo didn't make it through the qualifiers
Animal Mascot
CHOON