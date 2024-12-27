Premier League 2024/25 Thread - v3: Happy New Year Edition

BroRogan Schedules
BroRogan said:
Sherdog PL Year End - Hello '25 Schedule

presented by

images



SUNDAY

3pm
Tottenham - Wolves @Carl Drogo @Possum Jenkins @xtramob

Celtic - St Johnstone @Boxeo12 @Liam Fraser

Watford - Cardiff City @EOW

Stoke - Sunderland @JaviBrewski

5pm
Juve - Fiorentina @Jonathan Utah

5.45pm
Derby County - Leeds @Ignicious

5.15pm
West Ham - Liverpool @Shamrockftw @BigDeadFreak


MONDAY

7.45
Aston Villa - Brighton @Jonathan Utah

8pm
ManUnited - Newcastle @LEWIS540 @BAM @Cyrano200 @Dr J @The_Renaissance @UVee @weaselkenievil @FadeLess | @650lb Sumo @Arqueto


WEDNESDAY

3pm
Leeds - Blackburn @Ignicious

Cardiff City - Coventry @EOW

Whitby Town - Stockton @650lb Sumo @Ignicious @BroRogan

5.30pm
Brentford - Arsenal @Chules @Cuzcatlan @Concrete @fingercuffs

8pm
Sunderland - Sheffield Utd @JaviBrewski


THURSDAY

3pm
Rangers - Celtic @Boxeo12 @Liam Fraser

7pm
Inter - Atalanta @fica
BroRogan said:
Elite Firm Darts Mascot Championship

presented by

images
castore-logo_white.png



SATURDAY

3pm

Round of 16 - First to 5 legs

Gully - Fred The Red
Paule - Monty Magpie
Wolfie - Fritzle
Hoopy The Hound - Gunnersaurus
Kop Cat - Berni
Changy - Billy Badger
Samson - Hoffie
Hammerhead - Filbert Fox



@Carl Drogo didn't make it through the qualifiers :eek::rolleyes:

<6>
dr.jpg
ehsrs5mdcdud1.jpeg

o4sg2rmw39ad1.jpg
fd05l2j2kb3e1.jpeg

Animal Mascot



%D0%AD%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BA%D0%B0-%D0%BF%D0%B5%D1%81%D0%BE%D1%87%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%86%D0%B0-%D1%8D%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BA%D0%B8-%D0%BA%D0%BE%D1%88%D0%BA%D0%B0-8714299.jpeg
bbj1g6kkdu5e1.jpeg
23crovda0tzd1.jpg

CHOON

 
For almost 2 years I've been wondering why big clubs aren't going for P$G's Vitinha.

Real Vardrid finally smartened up

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is on the radar of Real Madrid, says AS. The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Paris since arriving for €40m from FC Porto in 2022, with three goals from 20 games this season, but Madrid are monitoring his progress. The LaLiga giants also have Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi on their midfield shortlist.

www.espn.com

Transfer rumors, news: PSG's Vitinha linked to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to boost their midfield by trying to sign PSG's Vitinha. Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Possum Jenkins said:
For almost 2 years I've been wondering why big clubs aren't going for P$G's Vitinha.

Real Vardrid finally smartened up

- Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is on the radar of Real Madrid, says AS. The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Paris since arriving for €40m from FC Porto in 2022, with three goals from 20 games this season, but Madrid are monitoring his progress. The LaLiga giants also have Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi on their midfield shortlist.

www.espn.com

Transfer rumors, news: PSG's Vitinha linked to Real Madrid

Real Madrid are looking to boost their midfield by trying to sign PSG's Vitinha. Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
Assuming Vitinha (and/or a dmf come), surely that means Tchouameni or Camavinga will be sold (maybe even both).
 
