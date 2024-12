Transfer rumors, news: PSG's Vitinha linked to Real Madrid Real Madrid are looking to boost their midfield by trying to sign PSG's Vitinha. Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.

For almost 2 years I've been wondering why big clubs aren't going for P$G's Vitinha.Real Vardrid finally smartened up Paris Saint-Germain midfielderis on the radar of Real Madrid , says AS . The 24-year-old has established himself as a key figure in Paris since arriving for €40m from FC Porto in 2022, with three goals from 20 games this season, but Madrid are monitoring his progress. The LaLiga giants also have Real Sociedad 's Martín Zubimendi on their midfield shortlist.