Television Predictions for the Bible based Angel Studios quote unquote anime

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
1,867
Reaction score
768




It will never take off the ground and it will be bad?

It will be okay?

It will have 0 reach?

It will have a niche hardcore fandom and it will get a second season?

Using a black Moses will turn the potential fanbase against the project? What can you do, its for kids also, so why not have one that looks like some of the youth it is aimed for? What is the other option, invent a son for Queen Saba?

In terms of vibes i expect 200s good Kdrama vibes. An optimistic story with lots of twists that is actually optimistic and fun. At least that is what i am hoping for.
 
They should've made it about a Gay Gerbil..... With a winged wheelchair.......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Spounman
Elections Predictions for the upcoming presidential election
Replies
14
Views
378
jimbob27
jimbob27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,137
Messages
56,372,861
Members
175,188
Latest member
chickslovescars

Share this page

Back
Top